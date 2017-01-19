Washington Performing Arts and CityDance co-present the D.C. premiere of Shadowland

Washington Performing Arts and CityDance co-present the return of the popular, Connecticut-based athletic dance troupe and the D.C. premiere of Shadowland, an innovative, evening-length multimedia piece following the dreamlike world of a young girl.

As seen in a performance last month on Late Night with Stephen Colbert, the dancers use their bodies to form shapes projected as shadows on screens in front of them, and all set to a rhythmic original score by American composer David Poe.

Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. GW Lisner, The George Washington University, 730 21st St. NW. Tickets are $25 to $45. Call 202-994-6851 or visit lisner.org.