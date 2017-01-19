Dissonance Dance debuts Wintersteps this weekend

Launched a decade ago, Dissonance Dance, billed as “D.C.’s only African-American-managed contemporary ballet company,” regularly features works by emerging contemporary choreographers. Through the company’s “New Voices of Dance” program, first announced last summer, choreographers are provided support to develop and premiere new works.

The first NVD Selectees — former company dancer Kamali Hill and Kareem Goodwin of Philadelphia — will make their debut as choreographers this weekend in “Wintersteps,” a program that also features works by French choreographer Davy Brun and Philadelphia’s Ryan Tuerk, plus several new pieces by founder Shawn Short.

“NVD is getting buzz and interest,” Short says. “We are getting applicants from all across the United States.” Most have come from established dancers seeking to become choreographers who hopes the program might become one answer to a question that has long vexed Short: “How can you gain experience as a choreographer if you don’t have access to the tools to grow?”

Dissonance Dance Theatre presents Wintersteps Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m., in the Jack Guidone Theater at Joy of Motion Dance Center, 5207 Wisconsin Ave. NW. Tickets are $15 to $25. Call 202-362-3042 or visit ddtdc.org.