Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Kennedy Center

The celebrated dance company returns to the Kennedy Center for its annual week of performances. This year’s program features a new work by company member Hope Boykin, whose r-Evolution, Dream is a large ensemble work inspired by Martin Luther King, Jr., with music by Ali Jackson and narration recorded by Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton).

Kyle Abraham’s Untitled America is a haunting three-part work shining a light on the impact of the prison system on African-American families.

Ailey Artistic Director Robert Battle, Rennie Harris, Ronald K. Brown, Christopher Wheeldon, Mauro Bigonzetti, Johan Inger and Billy Wilson are also represented in the seven mixed-repertory programs, all of which conclude with Revelations, the masterpiece by Ailey, who died of AIDS-related complications in 1989.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, to Sunday, Feb. 12. Kennedy Center Opera House. Tickets are $39 to $125. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.