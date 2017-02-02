Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Kennedy Center

Metro Weekly
Celebrated dance company returns to the Kennedy Center for its annual week of performances

By on February 2, 2017

Alavin Ailey in Hope Boykin’s r-Evolution, Dream — Photo: Paul Kolnik

The celebrated dance company returns to the Kennedy Center for its annual week of performances. This year’s program features a new work by company member Hope Boykin, whose r-Evolution, Dream is a large ensemble work inspired by Martin Luther King, Jr., with music by Ali Jackson and narration recorded by Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton).

Kyle Abraham’s Untitled America is a haunting three-part work shining a light on the impact of the prison system on African-American families.

Ailey Artistic Director Robert Battle, Rennie Harris, Ronald K. Brown, Christopher Wheeldon, Mauro Bigonzetti, Johan Inger and Billy Wilson are also represented in the seven mixed-repertory programs, all of which conclude with Revelations, the masterpiece by Ailey, who died of AIDS-related complications in 1989.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, to Sunday, Feb. 12. Kennedy Center Opera House. Tickets are $39 to $125. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

