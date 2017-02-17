Metro Weekly
An American Diplomat In 1820s Russia at The Hillwood Museum

Captivating Hillwood exhibit showcases diplomatic life in 19th century St. Petersburg

By on February 17, 2017

Friends and Fashion – Courtesy Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens

Friends and Fashion paints a captivating picture of diplomatic life in early 19th century St. Petersburg, based on an album of watercolors assembled by the family of politician and statesman Henry Middleton.

The collection was acquired by Hillwood in 2004 and conserved in 2015, but this marks the first time the fascinating set is presented in its entirety.

Opens Saturday, Feb. 18. Runs to June 11. Hillwood Estate, 4155 Linnean Ave. NW. Suggested donation is $12. Call 202-686-5807 or visit HillwoodMuseum.org.

Friends and Fashion – Courtesy Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
