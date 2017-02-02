Bayou Bakery Pop-up Shop In Union Market

In addition to his two permanent restaurants in D.C.’s Hill Center and Arlington, celebrity chef David Guas offers a Mardi Gras-themed pop-up in Union Market now until Fat Tuesday.

The focus, naturally, is on “BB” King Cake, the classic ring-shaped brioche-style cake piped with signature Creole Cream Cheese filling. Bayou Bakery serves the cakes in a gift box with carnival beads, a traditional plastic baby hidden inside, and a postcard sharing the treat’s history.

Also on offer are “Graslines,” a buttery sugar praline cookie topped with purple, green and gold sugar-flecked sprinkles, and “GrasNola,” gluten-free crunchy oats sweetened with honey and tossed in burnt-brown butter.

Now through Feb. 28. Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery Opens Pop-Up Shop in Union Market, 1309 5th St. NE. Call 800-680-9095 or visit unionmarketdc.com.