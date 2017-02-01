Brendan Maclean’s latest music video is unashamedly gay and utterly NSFW

“I felt this sensation come across my face, I just knew I had to keep that face, one final exclamation mark at the end… it couldn’t end on a flaccid ending, it had to be a huge exclamation at the end, a huge ejaculation at the end. I think that dedication is what makes it more than just shock.”

–Australian singer Brendan Maclean, on the final shot of his decidedly NSFW music video for the decidedly catchy single House of Air from the EP funbang1. In the shot, Maclean is shown in close up as he’s “defecated on.”

The 29-year-old indie artist, however, is not referring to the “fake poo” dropped on him, but the accidental aftermath.

“That butt belonged to Ashley Ryder who was the fisting bottom [in the video], and we had done it three times,” Maclean told Shannon Power of Gay Star News. “It’s fake poo coming out of a real butt, but you can imagine after being fisted and having poo jammed into you that there’s a fair bit of a residual up there.”

The explicit video, which Facebook yanked almost immediately after it was posted on Monday, is an homage to Hal Fischer’s 1977 tome, Gay Semiotics, “a photographic study of visual coding among homosexual men,” particularly in the S&M communities where hanky colors and left-right placements indicated various sexual preferences. The acts depicted include “fellatio, anal penetration, anilingus, urolagnia and coprophilia.”

“One of the them [actors] asked me if I was doing this just for shock… and I had to really reconsider why I was I doing it,” Maclean told Gay Star News. “Yes it is shocking, but it’s not just designed to shock. It’s more than that, it’s a story, it’s an art piece, it’s an exploration of queer history. And the most important thing I didn’t want to do was repackage it for a straight audience to make it easier.”

Watch the video below — if it remains active….