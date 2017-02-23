Commissary restaurant celebrates Meryl Streep with an Oscar Party

Meryl Streep is the toast of Commissary on Oscar Night, in honor of the actress’s 20th Academy Award nomination. The casual Logan Circle cafe will pour special Streep-inspired cocktails all day, plus Streep games and trivia during brunch.

Streep movies will be projected on screens all day as well, though as dusk begins to fall Commissary will transition to become “the set of La La Land” and the screens will start in on the 89th annual Oscars, with the red carpet watch starting at 4 p.m.

An exclusive La La Land-themed menu will be served at dinner in addition to the restaurant’s regular menu, with the Oscar ceremony shown on a full wall projector beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Commissary DC, 1443 P St. NW. Call 202-299-0018 or visit commissarydc.com.