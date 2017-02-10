David Frum on “How Trump Could Build an Autocracy”

“Over the past generation, we have seen ominous indicators of a breakdown of the American political system,” says David Frum, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush.

Now a senior editor at The Atlantic, Frum shares his insights in the magazine’s cover story “How Trump Could Build an Autocracy.” The piece concludes by noting that if Trump continues to chip away at democracy, it will be up to the public and Congress to agitate and push back.

Frum weighs in on the topic in a conversation with The Atlantic’s Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg.

