Dirty Dozen Brass Band at The Hamilton Live

By on February 17, 2017

Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Established 40 years ago in New Orleans and taking its name from a popular social club for African-American musicians, this seven-member ensemble has helped revitalize the brass tradition in New Orleans as well as export it around the world.

A music machine that has guested on albums for David Bowie, Elvis Costello, Modest Mouse and the Dave Matthews Band, the Dirty Dozen offers genre-bending romps and high-octane performances. North Carolina up-and-coming funk act the Get Right Band opens.

Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. Tickets are $25 to $30. Call 202-787-1000 or visit thehamiltondc.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
