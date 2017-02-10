Fairfax Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 60th anniversary celebrations

Metro Weekly
Christopher Zimmerman helps the FSO kick off the new year

By on February 10, 2017

Nurit Bar-Josef — Photo: National Symphony Orchestra

Christopher Zimmerman helps the FSO kick off the new year and the beginning of its 60th anniversary celebration with a concert focused on Beethoven’s “Triple” Concerto, featuring National Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Nurit Bar-Josef, cellist Amit Peled, and pianist Alon Goldstein.

Also on the bill for this season concert is Corigliano’s “Elegy” for Orchestra and Vaughan Williams’ Symphony No. 5.

Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m. George Mason University Center for the Arts, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. Tickets are $39 to $65. Call 888-945-2468 or visit fairfaxsymphony.org.

Alon Goldstein — Photo: Meagan Cignoli

