Flour Power: Scarlet’s Bake Sale and Auction returns this weekend

“We don’t really limit what can be donated, as long as it’s legal,” says Danie Meyer. “We’ve had people come and donate some cakes, baked goods, handmade items, stained glass, gift baskets, wine baskets, play equipment, even clothing. We’ve raised tens of thousands over the years.”

And that “tens of thousands” is put to good use, with Scarlet’s Bake Sale and Auction, now in its 46th year, donating proceeds to assist local LGBTQ organizations. This year’s auction benefits the Rainbow History Project, and will help fund a new LGBTQ college scholarship program.

The bake sale takes place at the DC Eagle, on Sunday, Feb. 12, and the bidding can get downright competitive, with some winners even re-selling items to see if they can raise more money. One consistently popular item is a bacon-and-apple pie.

“People really like the bacon-and-apple pie,” says Meyer, a member of the Scarlet’s Foundation board. “Two or three of those will go up each year, and they’re always quite the hit.”

Scarlet’s Bake Sale and Auction will take place from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at The DC Eagle, 3701 Benning Rd. NE. Judging begins at 3 p.m., with the auction commencing at 3:30 p.m. Visit facebook.com/ScarletsBakeSale.