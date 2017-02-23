“Get Out” opens in theatres tomorrow

Metro Weekly
Jordan Peele makes his directing debut with the horror film "Get Out"

By on February 23, 2017

Jordan Peele: Get Out

Jordan Peele of Comedy Central’s Key & Peele makes a left-turn from comedy with his directorial debut. Touted by Daily Beast as “the year’s best horror movie,” it’s an updated take on Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?, featuring Bradley Whitford and Catherine Keener as liberal white parents troubled by their daughter Allison Williams’ relationship with Daniel Kaluuya.

Kaluuya plays Chris, the the lead character in this meet-the-parents mystery exploring segregated suburbia, spooky servants, uncomfortable parties, and the use of hypnosis.

Opens Friday, Feb. 24. Area theaters. Visit fandango.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
