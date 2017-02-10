GMCW’s GenOUT Chorus performs its first concert

“Youth Invasion” is the aptly named first full-fledged concert featuring the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s youth chorus, joined by the Arlington Children’s Chorus.

Affirmative songs on the program include “I Am What I Am,” “Beautiful,” “Be Like the Bird,” and “Shut Up and Dance.”

Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m. Lang Theatre in the Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets are $20 to $35. Call 202-399-7993 or visit gmcw.org.