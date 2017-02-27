Metro Weekly
HRC calls out closeted Republicans at CPAC on Grindr

HRC targeted Republicans who have secret gay hookups while publicly opposing LGBTQ rights

By on February 27, 2017

An excerpt from the HRC’s CPAC Grindr ad, Photo: Reddit

The Human Rights Campaign lit a fire under closeted Republicans who attended CPAC last week, trolling them on Grindr with a series of targeted ads.

The ads popped up in Alexandria as the conservative conference was underway, telling attendees who logged onto the app: “You can’t be with us in the hotel room and against us in the CPAC ballroom.”

A fullscreen version of the ad was posted to Reddit:

HRC CPAC ad, Photo: Reddit

HRC’s ad comes after the Trump administration announced it would remove Obama-era guidance that instructed schools to treat transgender students in accordance with their gender identity, particularly with regards accessing restrooms and other facilities.

LGBTQ rights groups — and even Trump supporter Caitlyn Jenner — criticized the move for needlessly targeting and endangering trans youth.

Closeted Republicans hit the headlines last year at the Republican National Convention, with male sex workers in Cleveland reporting a significant increase in business as the GOP crowned Donald Trump as the party’s nominee.

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
