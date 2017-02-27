HRC calls out closeted Republicans at CPAC on Grindr

- Features
The Human Rights Campaign lit a fire under closeted Republicans who attended CPAC last week, trolling them on Grindr with a series of targeted ads.
The ads popped up in Alexandria as the conservative conference was underway, telling attendees who logged onto the app: “You can’t be with us in the hotel room and against us in the CPAC ballroom.”
Wow. This is very clever marketing. Look at the geo-specific ads on Grindr for the CPAC Conference, which promotes anti-LGBTQ views. pic.twitter.com/XYeP74KXiT
— Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) February 25, 2017
A fullscreen version of the ad was posted to Reddit:
HRC’s ad comes after the Trump administration announced it would remove Obama-era guidance that instructed schools to treat transgender students in accordance with their gender identity, particularly with regards accessing restrooms and other facilities.
LGBTQ rights groups — and even Trump supporter Caitlyn Jenner — criticized the move for needlessly targeting and endangering trans youth.
Closeted Republicans hit the headlines last year at the Republican National Convention, with male sex workers in Cleveland reporting a significant increase in business as the GOP crowned Donald Trump as the party’s nominee.
