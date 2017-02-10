Metro Weekly
July Talk come to DC9

An increasingly popular, Juno Award-winning modern rock band

By on February 10, 2017

July Talk

An increasingly popular, Juno Award-winning modern rock band in Canada, July Talk hasn’t quite taken off yet south of the border. Which is why you can enjoy that rare, fleeting pleasure of taking in an intimate show with a band that will likely soon fill much larger venues here as well as at home.

Vocalists Peter Dreimanis and Leah Fay lead the five-piece group. Mona, an all-boy band from Nashville, opens.

Monday, Feb. 13, at 8 p.m. DC9, 1940 9th St. NW. Tickets are $13 in advance, or $15 day-of show. Call 202-483-5000 or dcnine.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
