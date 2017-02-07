Lady Gaga to star in RuPaul’s Drag Race season premiere

Start your engines, Monsters! Lady Gaga will be participating in RuPaul’s Drag Race’s season 9 premiere.

Gaga, fresh off her crticially-praised Super Bowl show, announced on Twitter: “The time has come! I’m joining the girls on the season premiere of @RuPaulsDragRace!”

She followed it with the hashtags #DontBeADrag and #JustBeAQueen — both lyrics from her 2011 hit song “Born This Way.”

The tweet comes after Logo unveiled the thirteen queens that will fight for the crown this season.

Logo stated that the season 9 premiere “will go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Drag Race history.” With Gaga in the mix, it is bound to be spectacular.