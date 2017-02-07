Lady Gaga to star in RuPaul’s Drag Race season premiere

- Features
Start your engines, Monsters! Lady Gaga will be participating in RuPaul’s Drag Race’s season 9 premiere.
Gaga, fresh off her crticially-praised Super Bowl show, announced on Twitter: “The time has come! I’m joining the girls on the season premiere of @RuPaulsDragRace!”
She followed it with the hashtags #DontBeADrag and #JustBeAQueen — both lyrics from her 2011 hit song “Born This Way.”
The time has come! I'm joining the girls on the season premiere of @RuPaulsDragRace! #DontBeADrag #JustBeAQueen 👑 pic.twitter.com/XzKcKapsgw
— xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) February 7, 2017
The tweet comes after Logo unveiled the thirteen queens that will fight for the crown this season.
Logo stated that the season 9 premiere “will go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Drag Race history.” With Gaga in the mix, it is bound to be spectacular.
