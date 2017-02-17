Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Concert / Mary Wilson appears at Blues Alley on Thursday

Mary Wilson appears at Blues Alley on Thursday

Former Supreme brings her array of material to famed club

By on February 17, 2017

Mary Wilson

One of the original Supremes alongside Diana Ross, Wilson has long channeled her passion and celebrity into promoting humanitarian efforts to end hunger, fight HIV/AIDS, encourage world peace, and condemn the use of hidden landmines.

Thursday, Feb. 16, through Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 and 10 p.m. Blues Alley, 1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW. Tickets are $40 to $45, plus $12 minimum purchase. Call 202-337-4141 or visit bluesalley.com.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items