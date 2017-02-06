Mike Huckabee cracks anti-trans joke to make fun of Chuck Schumer

Former presidential candidate and anti-LGBT minister Mike Huckabee is being criticized for cracking a joke referencing a film about murdered transgender man Brandon Teena.

Huckabee made the joke in an effort to disparage U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for getting emotional while speaking out against President Trump’s temporary ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, which critics have called discriminatory.

“Breaking news from Hollywood! Sen. Chuck Schumer case in lead role for remake of Boys Don’t Cry,” Huckabee tweeted.

Breaking news from Hollywood! Sen. Chuck Schumer cast in lead role for remake of "Boys Don't Cry." — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 5, 2017

Boys Don’t Cry, a 1999 movie starring Hilary Swank, chronicles the life of Brandon Teena, a transgender man who was raped and murdered because of his gender identity.

Obviously, many did not take Huckabee’s comments lightly, criticizing him via social media.

.@GovMikeHuckabee hi Mike, quick heads up, your toxic, insecurity-based maschimso's showing again! — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) February 5, 2017

I've never been able to watch Boys Don't Cry. What Brandon Teena went through is horrific.Mike Huckabee uses it as a "joke". No humanity. — Miles (@zombie_midgey) February 5, 2017

"Man of God" Mike Huckabee simultaneously mocking transgender people and those who lost family in the freaking Holocaust. https://t.co/vkrE8x23WV — Colleen (@colleen_kenny) February 5, 2017

In response to Huckabee, comedian Cameron Esposito slammed Huckabee and urged her followers to donate to Trans Lifeline, a crisis call center for the transgender community.

Thanks @GovMikeHuckabee for the reminder to take daily action to support my community. Also: u are a jerk. pic.twitter.com/iy1UzBPAz9 — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) February 5, 2017

Other Twitter users soon followed suit, chipping in with their own $25 donations. By Monday morning, more than $18,000 had been raised for Trans Lifeline.

Huckabee is known for his “traditional” sense of humor, in which he pokes fun at allegedly liberal bogeyman. He has previously ridiculed the concept of transgenderism, saying he wished that someone in high school would have told him he could shower with girls by identifying as a woman. Huckabee has also made several other comments disparaging LGBTQ people and LGBTQ rights, including marriage equality. And he infamously stood up for Kentucky Clerk Kim Davis when she went to jail for contempt after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.