Model Behavior: Team DC raises tons of funds at annual hunkfest

“Last year, one of the models passed out from not eating,” says Brent Minor. “It was kind of funny, because he just blacked out for a second, and I turned around — I’m dressed like Barbara Bush — and said, ‘Is there a doctor in the house?’ Somebody said, ‘I’m a doctor!’ and I said, ‘Oh, my God, it worked!'”

The executive director of Team DC is hoping there won’t be any similar mishaps at this year’s Fashion Show and Model Search, happening on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Town Danceboutique. The event raises money for Team DC’s scholarship program, which provides financial assistance to LGBTQ student athletes who have made significant contributions to their sport.

Each year, a dozen or so male models exhibit some of the trendiest threads — from swimwear to underwear to street clothes found at area stores like Bite the Fruit and TrickBox. Items are auctioned off to the highest bidder, with the models disrobing piece by piece. A panel of judges helps choose the winner.

“I’m always amazed at people’s ability to get on stage and just have fun with the show,” says Minor. “Here are all these models looking fabulous, saying ‘I’m too fat,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I dream of just getting down to hefty,'”

Team DC’s annual Fashion Show and Model Search is Saturday, Feb. 25 at Town Danceboutique, 2009 8th St. NW. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. Cover is $15. Tickets can be purchased in advance at bit.ly/TDCFashion. For more info, visit teamdc.org.