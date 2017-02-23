Off to See the Wizards with Team DC

The March 3rd game between the highly ranked Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors promises to be a barn-burner that will keep LGTBQ basketball fans riveted to the action on the court.

“I think the game will be an extremely good game, very competitive,” says Brent Minor, executive director of Team DC, which plans the annual Night OUT at the Wizards.

The Night OUT events, during which local area professional sports teams celebrate their LGBTQ fans, have been successful in drawing crowds to Capitals and Nationals games. But the Wizards haven’t been as successful in attracting the same number of casual fans as their hockey and baseball counterparts. It’s something Minor hopes to change this year.

“Baseball is something where you can wander in, have a look, and then wander back out to the scoreboard area,” says Minor. “Once you’re in your seats [at the Verizon Center], there’s not as much socializing.”

To ensure that LGBTQ attendees get enough time to socialize, Team DC is hosting a pre-game party starting at 4:30 p.m. at The Greene Turtle bar. Patrons can take advantage of $3 beers, $4 margaritas, and half-priced appetizers prior making their way to their seats in time for tip-off.

“The Wizards also send their cheerleaders down to our pre-game party,” says Minor. People always say, ‘How come all of these pretty girls are with gay guys?’ And we’re like, ‘Because we’re fabulous.'”

Night OUT at the Wizards is Friday, March 3 at the Verizon Center, 601 F St. NW. The pre-game reception starts at 4:30 p.m. at The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in the Verizon Center, with tip-off at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36 per person. Visit teamdc.org.