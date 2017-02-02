Online Overhaul: The DC Center’s new website makes accessing services easier

“We’ve had the same website for at least the past eight years or so,” says David Mariner, executive director of The DC Center. “In that time, a lot of things have changed. A lot more folks, some of the younger folks, are accessing the site on mobile phones and tablets. And the number of events we do at the Center has increased every single year. So we’re doing a complete overhaul, designed around our most popular pages.”

As part of the website redesign, The DC Center is pushing its most frequently visited pages to the site’s homepage, including listings of upcoming events, the business directory, the LGBTQ organization guide, and the Speakers Bureau.

The redesign also sees the simplification and consolidation of various domain names, such as Reel Affirmations Film Festival, a Center-sponsored event, previously hosted on its own website, that will now be incorporated into the larger DC Center site.

“The site is Word Press-based, so community members and staffers can update their sections more easily,” says Mariner. “It’s going to make it simpler, cleaner, easier to navigate and much more accessible.”

Access the new DC Center website at thedccenter.org.