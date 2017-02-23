Ramen World 3 is a dazzling feast of noodles ‘n stuff

Food incubator Mess Hall in the Northeast Edgewood neighborhood once again gives D.C. gourmands their first tastes of the city’s hottest new restaurants.

The third Ramen World, raising funds for Miriam’s Kitchen, features Thip Khao and Bantam King, along with “#RamenMasters” from Sushi Taro, Haikan, Alfie’s, and Paper Horse, the newest concept from Erik Bruner Yang of Toki Underground and Maketto fame. It also introduces Cassava Bubble Tea, Conbini Cafe by UZU, and Bird’s Eye Sandwich Shop by Doi Moi. Beverages on tap include Kirin Ichiban, Suntory Whiskey and Silencio Mezcal.

And remember: “Unlimited food does not give you permission to be a #ramenwaster.”

Ticketed in two-hour rounds, at noon and 3 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 26. Mess Hall, 703 Edgewood St. NE. Tickets are $70 (plus nearly $5 in fees) for general admission and unlimited food, beer and cocktails, or $105 (plus nearly $7 in fees) for VIP priority access with swag bag with t-shirt.