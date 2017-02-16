Reel Affirmations Xtra: Jewel’s Catch One

As the Black History Month screening in its monthly film series, Reel Affirmations presents C. Fitz’s documentary about Jewel Thais-Williams, proprietor of one of the nation’s first black discos.

Known as “the unofficial Studio 54 of the West Coast,” Jewel’s Catch One became a safe haven for Los Angeles’ black LGBTQ community for four decades before closing in 2015.

Rayceen Pendarvis of The Ask Rayceen Show hosts the screening Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. HRC Equality Center, 1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW. Tickets are $12, or $25 for VIP seating as well one complimentary cocktail, beer or wine and popcorn. Call 800-777-4723 or visit reelaffirmations.org.