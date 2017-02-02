Ruvealed: The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9

Rejoice, Drag Race fans, as the queens of season 9 have finally been revealed!

Logo has unveiled the drag stars who’ll be keeping us gagging on their eleganza, as well as the promise of a “shocking opening that will go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Drag Race history.”

The 13 queens are: Aja, Alexis Michelle, Charlie Hides, Eureka O’Hara, Farrah Moan, Jaymes Mansfield, Kimora Blac, Nina Bo’nina Brown, Peppermint, Sasha Velour, Shea Coulee, Trinity Taylor, and Valentina.

We could all use a little escapism right now, or as Logo puts it, “Drastic times call for Dragtastic measures.” An official date for the ninth season has yet to be announced, but in the meantime watch the official promo below and scroll down for a preview of all thirteen queens.

Aja

Alexis Michelle

Charlie Hides

Eureka O’Hara

Farrah Moan

Jaymes Mansfield

Kimora Blac

Nina Bo’nina Brown

Peppermint

Sasha Velour

Shea Coulee

Trinity Taylor

Valentina

