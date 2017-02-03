Supreme Court sets oral arguments in Grimm case for March 28

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear oral arguments in the case of G.G. v. Gloucester County School Board on Tuesday, March 28.

The court will review the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ finding that Title IX’s protections against sex discrimination apply to transgender students, and that Gavin Grimm, a transgender male attending Gloucester High School, should be allowed to sue for discrimination over a policy that bars him from the boys’ restroom.

The outcome of that hearing, which likely won’t be known until May or June, could be crucial, not just for Grimm, but other transgender students from across the nation who are seeking equal treatment in their schools. If the Supreme Court finds in favor of Grimm and upholds the 4th Circuit’s finding, the district’s policy will be halted and transgender students at Gloucester High will be able to use the bathrooms that match their gender identity.

However, if the Supreme Court overturns the 4th Circuit’s ruling, Grimm could still attempt to sue under the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, but other transgender students would not be able to sue for discriminatory practices or policies under Title IX.

LGBT advocates are looking forward to the case and hoping for a favorable decision that will allow transgender students to be treated according to their gender identity, rather than their biological sex.

“This is a historic moment for the LGBT community,” Matt McTighe, president of Freedom for All Americans, said in a statement. “The Supreme Court has its first opportunity to hear the full story of who transgender Americans are and why their families, friends, neighbors, and coworkers love them. It takes tremendous courage for transgender youth like Gavin to be so vocal in sharing their experiences with the world.

“All students, including transgender students, should feel safe and respected while in school,” McTighe continued. “Freedom for All Americans looks forward to continuing to work with our legal partners to be sure that the Supreme Court does the right thing and rules on the side of fairness.”