Swastika and note with gay slur found outside building at Virginia college

A handwritten swastika and a note containing a gay slur were found posted outside of a building on the campus of a Fredericksburg-area college on Feb. 4, reports Washington, D.C.’s ABC affiliate WJLA.

The note was found outside Lee Hall on the campus of the University of Mary Washington by a concerned undergraduate student, who posted the note to the school’s Facebook page the next day, an open letter from the university’s vice president of student affairs confirms.

The note read: “Attention Faggots!! We could live next door.”

According to the university’s letter, which was also posted on social media, campus police launched an investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and also notified Fredericksburg Police, who had been investigating similar incidents in the area that were thought to be hate crimes, of what transpired.

On Feb. 6, UMW police and Dean of Student Life Cedric Rucker met with the student who reported the incident. The university’s threat assessment team also met to discuss the event, vowing to hold those responsible for this and similar incidents to account for their actions.

Students who have information about the note, or any other incidents of hate crimes or hate speech, are encouraged to contact campus police at 540-654-1025. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Rave Guardian, a campus safety app, or the Silent Witness program, which allows students to provide crucial information on crimes that occur on campus.