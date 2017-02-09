Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical

A cast of five dancers perform a showcase of Indian classical and contemporary dance genres as seen in Bollywood blockbusters and set to high-energy Indian pop songs written by composers A.R. Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire), the brother duo Salim and Sulaiman Merchant, and Monty Sharma.

The colorful, dazzling spectacle, which includes excerpts from Bollywood films, is on its first tour of the states.

Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m. Concert Hall in the George Mason University Center for the Arts, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. Tickets are $30 to $50. Call 888-945-2468 or visit gmu.edu/cfa.