After Broadway turns in Aida and Jekyll & Hyde, Deborah Cox is touring the U.S. in a role she seems born to play: Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard. Alexander Dinelaris’ musical adaptation of the 1992 blockbuster starring Whitney Houston stops for a short run in Baltimore — the closest The Bodyguard will come to D.C.

The score goes beyond merely the Houston hits from the film’s soundtrack to include many of her greatest, from “How Will I Know” to “So Emotional” to “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

Find discount tickets to The Bodyguard at The Hippodrome

Opens Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. Runs to March 5. Hippodrome Theatre, 12 North Eutaw St., Baltimore. Call 800-343-3103 or visit thebodyguardmusical.com.