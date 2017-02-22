Metro Weekly
Drag Rugby: The DC Scandals stage a drag benefit

The DC Scandals event will raise funds for gay rugby's Bingham Cup

By on February 22, 2017

Since their founding in 2013, The DC Scandals thought it might be fun to do a drag show.

“Other rugby teams around the country have done their own,” says the local gay rugby team’s Aaron Enfield. “So this year we decided to give it a shot, and have some fun with it.”

And so, this Friday, Feb. 24, at Town’s weekly Bear Happy Hour, a dozen or so players will don wigs, heels, and costumes and compete for the title of “Scrum Queen.” It’s a drag competition the team hopes will become an annual fundraiser.

Each participant will lip sync to a popular song and attempt to collect as much money in tips as he can. The top three will then face off in a “Lip Sync for Your Life” contest, with the winner determined by a panel of four judges.

Proceeds help cover the team’s travel expenses for the Bingham Cup, a bi-annual gay rugby championship tournament, to be held in Amsterdam in 2018.

“None of us knows a drag queen,” says Enfield. “So we’re doing a drag show without any makeup consultation. For the majority, it will be their first time doing drag. But with some of them, it’s going to be more of a man in a dress. They might even only put on a wig, eye makeup and a jockstrap.” —John Riley

The DC Scandals’ “Sequins and Scrums” is at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at Town Danceboutique, 2009 8th St. NW. Admission is free. Visit scandalsrfc.org.

John Riley is the local news reporter for Metro Weekly. He can be reached at jriley@metroweekly.com
