Drag Rugby: The DC Scandals stage a drag benefit

Since their founding in 2013, The DC Scandals thought it might be fun to do a drag show.

“Other rugby teams around the country have done their own,” says the local gay rugby team’s Aaron Enfield. “So this year we decided to give it a shot, and have some fun with it.”

And so, this Friday, Feb. 24, at Town’s weekly Bear Happy Hour, a dozen or so players will don wigs, heels, and costumes and compete for the title of “Scrum Queen.” It’s a drag competition the team hopes will become an annual fundraiser.

Each participant will lip sync to a popular song and attempt to collect as much money in tips as he can. The top three will then face off in a “Lip Sync for Your Life” contest, with the winner determined by a panel of four judges.

Proceeds help cover the team’s travel expenses for the Bingham Cup, a bi-annual gay rugby championship tournament, to be held in Amsterdam in 2018.

“None of us knows a drag queen,” says Enfield. “So we’re doing a drag show without any makeup consultation. For the majority, it will be their first time doing drag. But with some of them, it’s going to be more of a man in a dress. They might even only put on a wig, eye makeup and a jockstrap.” —John Riley

The DC Scandals’ “Sequins and Scrums” is at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at Town Danceboutique, 2009 8th St. NW. Admission is free. Visit scandalsrfc.org.