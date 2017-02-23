The Gospel at Colonus at WSC Avant Bard

Jennifer L. Nelson directs Lee Breuer’s modern adaptation of the Sophocles tale about the last days of Oedipus, with a score by Bob Telson. William T. Newman Jr. plays Preacher Oedipus in this soaring, poetic celebration of transcendence and the fragility of life, which won the Obie for Best Musical in 1984 and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for Best Drama in 1985.

Performed with the Women’s Ecumenical Choir of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Alexandria, Va.

Find discount tickets to The Gospel at Colonus at Gusnton Arts Center

To March 26. Gunston Arts Center, 2700 South Lang St. Arlington. Tickets are $30 to $35. Call 703-418-4804 or visit wscavantbard.org.