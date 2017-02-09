Lane Moore’s Tinder Live! at Lincoln Theatre

Lane Moore’s comic routine focuses on the crazy world of online dating, specifically via Tinder.

In addition to sharing tips, tricks, behavioral observations and anecdotes, Moore actually fires up her account to engage the audience in helping her choose who she should swipe right on and what to say to them. She’s even been known to call them and attempt to get them to the theater.

Joining Moore on the D.C. stop is the Washington Post humorist and columnist Alexandra Petri and actress Heather Matarazzo (Welcome to the Dollhouse, Hostel 2).

Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. Tickets are $25. Call 202-328-6000 or visit thelincolndc.com.