Trayvon Martin’s Parents to discuss “Rest in Power” at Sixth and I

Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin is a new memoir timed with the fifth anniversary of the murder of an unarmed black teenager by George Zimmerman in the gated community of Sanford, Florida. The shooting became a catalyst for a growing nationwide campaign for justice.

Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin offer the inside story of their son’s life, struggles and death as well as their tireless campaign for justice even as Zimmerman walked free.

Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. Sixth & I Historic Synagogue. 600 I St. NW. Tickets are $15, or $35 with one book, $45 with two tickets and one book. Call 202-408-3100 or visit sixthandi.org.