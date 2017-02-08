Trump tweets that he’s waiting for “Easy D”

Metro Weekly
The struggle is real...

By on February 8, 2017

Donald Trump at CPAC 2011

Donald Trump at CPAC 2011 – Photo: Gage Skidmore

It turns out that some gay people have a lot in common with President Donald Trump.

In a tweet this evening, Trump wrote that he was waiting “for what should be EASY D!”

While we could easily speculate on what the president really meant, it’s much funnier to instead enjoy Twitter’s reaction.

Many were more than happy to recommend one way to find “EASY D”: Grindr.

Some speculated about the reactions within the White House:

Tyler Oakley slayed with this tweet:

And Zack Ford reminded us that, even with Grindr, the struggle is real:

