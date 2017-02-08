Trump tweets that he’s waiting for “Easy D”

It turns out that some gay people have a lot in common with President Donald Trump.

In a tweet this evening, Trump wrote that he was waiting “for what should be EASY D!”

Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

While we could easily speculate on what the president really meant, it’s much funnier to instead enjoy Twitter’s reaction.

Many were more than happy to recommend one way to find “EASY D”: Grindr.

Yikes, I didn't take POTUS for someone who wanted some easy D. He should download Grindr. https://t.co/qTkwkR32qx — Kelly (@mujerpoder) February 8, 2017

Grindr; when you want that Easy D. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 8, 2017

Donald,

You don't have to wait for 'easy D.' Just download the Grindr app and the easy D will come to you. Or on you (as you prefer). https://t.co/mjMhOYM7M5 — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) February 8, 2017

Some speculated about the reactions within the White House:

SPICER: I can't do it. There's no way to make "easy D" sound presidential. KELLYANNE CONWAY: *smoking two cigarettes at once* Hold my beer. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) February 8, 2017

Just think: somewhere right now, two White House staffers are discussing how to tell the President of the United States what "Easy D" means — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 8, 2017

Tyler Oakley slayed with this tweet:

can't believe POTUS is tweeting about the gay agenda: life, liberty, & the pursuit of EASY D https://t.co/1yMXX4lkQ5 — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 8, 2017

And Zack Ford reminded us that, even with Grindr, the struggle is real: