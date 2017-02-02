Ute Lemper comes to Sixth and I

The popular post-war German cabaret artist has made honoring Jewish composers a central focus of her work for 30 years, after leading a Decca series focused on composers whose music was banned by the Nazis.

Two years ago, Lemper performed at the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, and last year debuted “Songs for Eternity” in Mantova, Italy, in recognition of the “Holocaust of Rome.” Lemper reprises the concert in cooperation with the German Embassy.

Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Sixth & I Historic Synagogue. 600 I St. NW. Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 day-of show. Call 202-408-3100 or visit sixthandi.org.