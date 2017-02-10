Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe pledges to keep vetoing anti-LGBTQ legislation

“It’s not about doing the most vetoes of any governor in Virginia history. We’re stopping people from doing things that discriminate against people’s basic rights.”

–Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, speaking at an Equality Virginia reception this week, the Daily Press reports. McAuliffe pledged to veto any anti-LGBTQ legislation that crossed his desk, reaffirming comments he made in his State of the Commonwealth address earlier this year.

Last week, the Republican-controlled House of Delegates passed a “religious freedom” bill that would grant license to discriminate to discriminate against LGBTQ people, particularly with respect to same-sex marriages.

Should the bill make its way to McAuliffe’s desk, it’ll be sent back to the legislature, where Republicans lack the majorities to override the governor’s veto.

“They’ve slipped a few bills through, but they’re not going to slip through the governor’s office. I’m going to veto them,” McAuliffe told the reception.

In his State of the Commonwealth address in January, McAuliffe cautioned Republicans against sending any “divisive and counterproductive” bills to him.

“I want to make it very clear that I will veto any legislation that discriminates against LGBT Virginians, or undermines the constitutional health care rights of our Virginia women,” McAuliffe said.

“I am 71-0 on veto override votes, and folks, I’m ready to keep my streak alive,” he added.