Walnut Street Theatre’s “Last of the Red Hot Lovers”

A one-night-only performance of a 50-year-old Neil Simon comedy

By on February 10, 2017

The Center for the Arts at George Mason University presents a one-night-only performance of a 50-year-old Neil Simon comedy, in a new revival from Philadelphia’s Walnut Street Theatre.

Adam Immerwahr directs what the Philadelphia Inquirer called a “blisteringly funny production” of Simon’s examination of the sexual revolution of the ’60s — and one middle-aged man’s attempts to get in on all the “free love” action by arranging extramarital trysts with three different women.

Sunday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. GMU Concert Hall, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. Tickets are $26 to $44. Call 888-945-2468 or visit gmu.edu/cfa.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
