Wicked Jezabel bring party rock to JV’s Restaurant

Popular lesbian all-covers party-rock band continues to perform

February 2, 2017

Pauline Anson-Dross’ popular lesbian all-covers party-rock band Wicked Jezabel has been rocking — as well as raising money for various good causes — all over the region for a decade now, originally under the name The Outskirts of Town. Next up, is a “Be My Wicked Valentine” show.

Friday, Feb. 10, at 9:30 p.m. JV’s Restaurant, 6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church. Tickets are $12 to $15. Call 703-241-9504 or visit jvsrestaurant.com.

