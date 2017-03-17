Ian Axel and Chad King’s music as pop duo A Great Big World is catchy and inspiring in a ’70s-esque sentimental kind of way. It’s something you no doubt already know from prominent placement on TV, including Glee (“This Is The New Year”) as well as The Voice (“Say Something,” which became a collaboration with Christina Aguilera).

The duo also scored an early viral hit with LGBT-affirming “Everyone Is Gay.” They return for an unplugged concert previewing new music.

Saturday, March 18, at 8 p.m. The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. Tickets are $15 to $85. Call 202-787-1000 or visit thehamiltondc.com.