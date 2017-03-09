Above & Beyond: Spring Arts Preview 2017

Lisa Lampanelli at the Lincoln Theatre. RuPaul’s drag queens at the Warner Theatre. The parody “One Woman Sex & The City” at AMP by Strathmore.

There’s all kinds of fun and funny things happening around town this season, beyond the obvious things like Baltimore’s Light City the first of April and Capital Fringe in July. There’s also a whole slew of storytelling events around town, from the Atlas to Drafthouse Comedy to Howard Theatre to Town, the latter the monthly event put on by D.C.’s leading storytelling organization Story District.

In addition to David Sedaris and Whoopi Goldberg at Strathmore and John Waters at Halcyon House as part of Septime Webre’s new Halcyon Stage, some organizers are even trying to make current events fun and funny. For instance: the “frank and fun” review of Trump’s first 100 Days presented by Slate at the Warner.

Because sometimes you just gotta laugh to keep from crying.

9:30 CLUB

202-265-0930

930.com

Guys We F@#ked: The Experience — New York comedians Krystyna Hutchinson and Corinne Fisher tour their pro-feminist, anti-slut-shaming podcast (4/15)

— New York comedians Krystyna Hutchinson and Corinne Fisher tour their pro-feminist, anti-slut-shaming podcast (4/15) Welcome to Night Vale, Erin McKeown — A live performance of Cecil Baldwin’s quirky podcast presented in style of small-town community updates (4/13)

— A live performance of Cecil Baldwin’s quirky podcast presented in style of small-town community updates (4/13) Riders in the Sky — A salute to Roy Rogers, “King of the Cowboys” (4/9)

ARLINGTON CINEMA N’ DRAFTHOUSE

2903 Columbia Pike

Arlington, Va.

703-486-2345

arlingtondrafthouse.com

Carly Aquilino — From MTV2’s Girl Code and TV Land (3/17-18)

— From MTV2’s Girl Code and TV Land (3/17-18) Kyle Dunnigan — As seen on Inside Amy Schumer (3/24-25)

— As seen on Inside Amy Schumer (3/24-25) Evil Cyborg Seamonsters! — A Live Multimedia Nerd Comedy featuring comedian/cartoonist Mike Capozzola, with special guest Robert Mac, riffing on superheroes, action movies, sci-fi, monsters and secret agents (3/26)

— A Live Multimedia Nerd Comedy featuring comedian/cartoonist Mike Capozzola, with special guest Robert Mac, riffing on superheroes, action movies, sci-fi, monsters and secret agents (3/26) Carlos Mencia — Mind of Mencia (3/30-4/1)

— Mind of Mencia (3/30-4/1) National Event Day: Screening of 1984 starring John Hurt — Over 90 movie theaters around the country, all voicing support for the National Endowment for the Arts, will collectively screen the tale about a man who rebels against his oppressive government by keeping a forbidden diary (4/4)

— Over 90 movie theaters around the country, all voicing support for the National Endowment for the Arts, will collectively screen the tale about a man who rebels against his oppressive government by keeping a forbidden diary (4/4) Natasha Leggero (4/7-8)

AMP BY STRATHMORE

11810 Grand Park Ave.

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

ampbystrathmore.com

One Woman Sex & The City: A Parody — A tribute to the HBO show (3/24)

— A tribute to the HBO show (3/24) Spanky Brown & Todd Riley — AMP Comedy Zone Night (4/6)

— AMP Comedy Zone Night (4/6) Alphabet Rockers — Kids pajama jam party (4/8)

— Kids pajama jam party (4/8) Jason Kanter & Keith Purnell — AMP Comedy Zone Night (4/20)

ATLAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

202-399-7993

atlasarts.org

A Night of Storytelling V: Designated Survivor — An evening dedicated to celebrating the increasingly popular art of oral storytelling around a theme, this year personal tales of surviving against the odds (3/17)

— An evening dedicated to celebrating the increasingly popular art of oral storytelling around a theme, this year personal tales of surviving against the odds (3/17) Lean and Hungry Theater: King Lear — On its 10th anniversary, radio-based theater company offers a ground-breaking production and our first immersive soundscape to take listeners on a journey of dementia (3/31-4/23)

— On its 10th anniversary, radio-based theater company offers a ground-breaking production and our first immersive soundscape to take listeners on a journey of dementia (3/31-4/23) Silent Film Series: Andrew Earle Simpson: Why Be Good? — Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with a silent comedy film full of dancing, wooing gentlemen and a thoroughly “modern woman, played by Colleen Moore (4/23)

BALTIMORE THEATRE PROJECT

45 West Preston St.

Baltimore, Md.

410-752-8558

theatreproject.org

Charm City Kitty Club — A cabaret designed to foster, showcase and celebrate creative expression and social justice among LGBT individuals and allies (4/7-8)

— A cabaret designed to foster, showcase and celebrate creative expression and social justice among LGBT individuals and allies (4/7-8) David London’s Weekend of Magic — Circus of Wonders presents magician who uses storytelling, comedy, puppetry, philosophy, surrealism to develop original magic shows (4/13)

BLACK CAT

1811 14th St. NW

202-667-4490

blackcatdc.com

Equinox — Traditional blues and rock from Jonny Grave & The Tombstones, Oh He Dead and Derek Evry & The Rhythm Section, in a program hosted by Jenn Tisdale and featuring burlesque by Whiskey Joy and Gigi Holliday (3/10)

— Traditional blues and rock from Jonny Grave & The Tombstones, Oh He Dead and Derek Evry & The Rhythm Section, in a program hosted by Jenn Tisdale and featuring burlesque by Whiskey Joy and Gigi Holliday (3/10) Ten Forward Happy Hour — One episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation and drink specials (3/10, and every Friday)

— One episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation and drink specials (3/10, and every Friday) Dr. Who Happy Hour — One episode of Dr. Who and drink specials every Saturday (3/11)

— One episode of Dr. Who and drink specials every Saturday (3/11) Church Night (3/11)

(3/11) Bump & Grimes III — A Walking Dead Burlesque & Variety Show, presented by Maki Roll’s Chop Shop (3/17)

— A Walking Dead Burlesque & Variety Show, presented by Maki Roll’s Chop Shop (3/17) Rory Scovel (4/1)

(4/1) Singleling: A Podcast of Love & Funny Dating Stories: Live Show — Stories by Jeff Simmermon, Keith Mellnick, Vijai Nathan, with Dating Tips by Erika Ettin, and hosted by Cara Foran and Vanessa Valerio (4/1)

— Stories by Jeff Simmermon, Keith Mellnick, Vijai Nathan, with Dating Tips by Erika Ettin, and hosted by Cara Foran and Vanessa Valerio (4/1) Twirly Whirly Burly-Q w/special guest Gigi Holliday (4/21)

(4/21) Hump! Film Festival — Curator Dan Savage has been bringing audiences a new kind of porn since 2005 (4/21-23)

— Curator Dan Savage has been bringing audiences a new kind of porn since 2005 (4/21-23) Sasheer Zamata — fresh from Saturday Night Live (4/28)

— fresh from Saturday Night Live (4/28) Risk! — A live show and podcast where people tell true stories they never thought they’d dare to share (7/8)

THE CLARICE

University of Maryland

College Park, Md.

301-405-ARTS

theclarice.umd.edu

Conversation with Alex Ross — New Yorker music critic discusses his first book The Rest is Noise, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and a landmark cultural history of 20th century music, in a discussion led by musicology professor William Robin (3/28)

— New Yorker music critic discusses his first book The Rest is Noise, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and a landmark cultural history of 20th century music, in a discussion led by musicology professor William Robin (3/28) Music and Film — School of Music chamber groups perform their own original film scores for silent movie shorts, as part of a performance/screening series that includes composer-in-residence Maria Newman’s score for Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm, the 1938 film starring Shirley Temple (3/30)

— School of Music chamber groups perform their own original film scores for silent movie shorts, as part of a performance/screening series that includes composer-in-residence Maria Newman’s score for Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm, the 1938 film starring Shirley Temple (3/30) Opera Resonates: Gender-Bending on the Opera Stage — Sociology, psychology and politics collide in music in discussions based on Maryland Opera’s productions of Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice and Offenbach’s Orphee aux Enfers (4/9)

DAR CONSTITUTION HALL

1776 D St. NW

202-628-1776

dar.org/conthall

Jim Jefferies — Aussie standup traveling around the world to tackle the week’s top stories and most controversial issues for forthcoming Comedy Central show (3/10)

— Aussie standup traveling around the world to tackle the week’s top stories and most controversial issues for forthcoming Comedy Central show (3/10) Center Stage Comedy Tour (3/18)

(3/18) Dan TDM — YouTube sensation and famous Minecraft gamer (4/14)

— YouTube sensation and famous Minecraft gamer (4/14) Katt Williams (4/22)

DRAFTHOUSE COMEDY

1100 13th St. NW

202-750-6411

drafthousecomedy.com

Damien Lemon — As seen on MTV2’s Guy Code and Comedy Central Live (3/16)

— As seen on MTV2’s Guy Code and Comedy Central Live (3/16) Vent! — An Interactive Happy Hour and Comedy Show (3/17)

— An Interactive Happy Hour and Comedy Show (3/17) Chris Redd — Netflix Disjointed!, Popstar, ABC’s Family Fortune and Fox’s Empire (3/23)

— Netflix Disjointed!, Popstar, ABC’s Family Fortune and Fox’s Empire (3/23) Off The Rails! Happy Hour Storytelling — Katherine Jessup hosts (3/24)

— Katherine Jessup hosts (3/24) Mickey Cucchiella (3/25)

(3/25) Matteo Lane — As seen on MTV2’s Guy Code, Girl Code and Adam Devine’s House Party (3/30)

— As seen on MTV2’s Guy Code, Girl Code and Adam Devine’s House Party (3/30) Anthony DeVito — From Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, the Rad Dudecast and Gotham Comedy Live (4/7)

— From Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, the Rad Dudecast and Gotham Comedy Live (4/7) Noah Gardenswartz — From Conan and NBC’s Last Comic Standing (4/14)

— From Conan and NBC’s Last Comic Standing (4/14) Rachel Feinstein — As seen on Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer and NBC’s Last Comic Standing (4/20)

— As seen on Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer and NBC’s Last Comic Standing (4/20) Cake Comedy Tour (4/25)

(4/25) Speechless: The Ultimate Improvisational Gauntlet (4/28)

(4/28) Lucas Bohn’s Lesson Plans to Late Night (5/3)

(5/3) Mitch Fatel — From Comedy Central, SiriusXM Radio and Pandora (6/30)

EAST CITY BOOKSHOP

645 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

202-290-1636

eastcitybookshop.com

Shanthi Sekaran — Lucky Boy (3/10)

— Lucky Boy (3/10) Doug Wead — Game of Thorns (3/13)

— Game of Thorns (3/13) Elizabeth Winder — Marilyn in Manhattan: Her Year of Joy is a love letter to the iconic blond bombshell and a joyous portrait of a city bursting with life and art (3/15)

— Marilyn in Manhattan: Her Year of Joy is a love letter to the iconic blond bombshell and a joyous portrait of a city bursting with life and art (3/15) Helen Ellis, Julia Claiborne Johnson and Steven Rowley — Three unique and hilarious voices in literature, authors, respectively, of American Housewife, Be Frank with Me and Lily and the Octopus (3/21)

— Three unique and hilarious voices in literature, authors, respectively, of American Housewife, Be Frank with Me and Lily and the Octopus (3/21) Christina Kovac — The Cutaway is a thriller set in the dark underbelly of Washington business and politics (3/29)

— The Cutaway is a thriller set in the dark underbelly of Washington business and politics (3/29) Catriona Ward — The Girl from Rawblood won Best Horror Novel at British Fantasy Awards 2016 (3/31)

ENVIRONMENTAL FILM FESTIVAL IN THE NATION’S CAPITAL

dceff.org

202-342-2564

Now celebrating its 25th year of presenting “films for the planet,” the Environmental Film Festival touches down at 36 venues in the area over two weeks (3/14-26)

FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

8656 Colesville Rd.

Silver Spring, Va.

301-960-999

fillmoresilverspring.com

PotterCon — A meetup for Potter fans in venues across the country (3/26, Fillmore Silver Spring)

FILMFEST DC

The Washington, DC International Film Festival

202-274-5782

filmfestdc.org

The festival will celebrate its 31st anniversary this year and, as ever, plans to present more than 60 features, documentaries and shorts from around the world, though details and schedule have not yet been announced (4/20-30, various venues)

FOLGER SHAKESPEARE LIBRARY

201 East Capitol St. SE

202-544-7077

folger.edu

Manuel Gonzales, Yona Harvey and Gary Jackson — O.B. Hardison Poetry, PEN/Faulkner Fiction discussion exploring the intersections between comic books and literature in a dynamic reading (3/13)

— O.B. Hardison Poetry, PEN/Faulkner Fiction discussion exploring the intersections between comic books and literature in a dynamic reading (3/13) Screening: The Tempest — A live broadcast from the Royal Shakespeare Company of production starring Simon Russell Beale (3/27)

— A live broadcast from the Royal Shakespeare Company of production starring Simon Russell Beale (3/27) Early Music Seminar: Starry Messenger — Robert Eisenstein, co-artistic director of Folger Consort, shares insights into its next concert celebrating the rich musical heritage of 16th-century Italy (3/29)

— Robert Eisenstein, co-artistic director of Folger Consort, shares insights into its next concert celebrating the rich musical heritage of 16th-century Italy (3/29) 2017 Folger Gala — Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Folger Theatre (4/3)

— Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Folger Theatre (4/3) Laila Lalami, Luis Urrea and Shobha Rao: The Displaced — PEN/Faulkner Fiction discussion with three authors reading from their work and discussing what it means to be a citizen in a volatile world (4/7)

— PEN/Faulkner Fiction discussion with three authors reading from their work and discussing what it means to be a citizen in a volatile world (4/7) Jane Hirshfield — O.B. Hardison Poetry discussion with author of eight collections of poetry (4/17)

— O.B. Hardison Poetry discussion with author of eight collections of poetry (4/17) Shakespeare’s Birthday — From Shakespeare performances to stage combat demonstrations to Elizabethan crafts, a full day of festivities to toast the Bard (4/23)

— From Shakespeare performances to stage combat demonstrations to Elizabethan crafts, a full day of festivities to toast the Bard (4/23) Shakespeare Anniversary Lecture: Michael Witmore — Library director brings the year-long celebration of the 400th anniversary to a close (4/24)

— Library director brings the year-long celebration of the 400th anniversary to a close (4/24) Early Music Seminar: The Play of Love — Folger Consort’s Eisenstein offers a sneak peek at the next concert focused on medieval troubadours (4/26)

— Folger Consort’s Eisenstein offers a sneak peek at the next concert focused on medieval troubadours (4/26) PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction Ceremony — America’s largest peer-juried literary prize, now in its 37th year (5/6)

— America’s largest peer-juried literary prize, now in its 37th year (5/6) Stage Director Talk: Timon of Athens — Robert Richmond shares creative insights into the next Folger Theatre production at a reception with light fare (5/11)

— Robert Richmond shares creative insights into the next Folger Theatre production at a reception with light fare (5/11) Tracy Chevalier: New Boy Play Reading — The Hogarth Shakespeare offers 21st-century readers modern-day re-imaginings of the Bard, in this case a re-telling of Othello by author of Girl with a Pearl Earring (5/25)

— The Hogarth Shakespeare offers 21st-century readers modern-day re-imaginings of the Bard, in this case a re-telling of Othello by author of Girl with a Pearl Earring (5/25) Brews & Banter: Timon of Athens — Folger’s young patrons raise their glasses in a conversation with actors Maboud Ebrahimzadeh and Kathryn Tkel (6/1)

— Folger’s young patrons raise their glasses in a conversation with actors Maboud Ebrahimzadeh and Kathryn Tkel (6/1) Free Folger Friday: The Bard & The Duke — Maurice Jackson of Georgetown University explores Duke Ellington’s album Timon of Athens: Incidental Music for Shakespeare’s Play (6/9)

FORD’S THEATRE

511 10th St. NW

202-397-7328

fordstheatre.org

History on Foot Walking Tour: Investigation: Detective McDevitt – Follow a “detective” investigating the Lincoln assassination (3/16-October)

– Follow a “detective” investigating the Lincoln assassination (3/16-October) Abraham Lincoln Symposium — The Abraham Lincoln Institute and Ford’s Theatre Society present a free one-day symposium on the life, career and legacy of the 16th president, featuring Daniel W. Crofts , The Paradoxical Emancipator: Abraham Lincoln and the Other Thirteenth Amendment, Stephen D. Engle , “They are a Body of Wise and Patriotic Men’: Lincoln’s Loyal Governors, Allen C. Guelzo , Hating Lincoln, or, Why So Many Americans Think the Great Emancipator is No Longer Great or an Emancipator, Jason Silverman , ‘I am not a Know Nothing…. How Can I be?’: Abraham Lincoln’s Lifelong Relationship with Immigrants and Douglas L. Wilson , William H. Herndon in His Own Voice (3/18)

— The Abraham Lincoln Institute and Ford’s Theatre Society present a free one-day symposium on the life, career and legacy of the 16th president, featuring , The Paradoxical Emancipator: Abraham Lincoln and the Other Thirteenth Amendment, , “They are a Body of Wise and Patriotic Men’: Lincoln’s Loyal Governors, , Hating Lincoln, or, Why So Many Americans Think the Great Emancipator is No Longer Great or an Emancipator, , ‘I am not a Know Nothing…. How Can I be?’: Abraham Lincoln’s Lifelong Relationship with Immigrants and , William H. Herndon in His Own Voice (3/18) Accidental Hero — Writer and performer Patrick Dewane offers a multimedia one-man show relating the story of his grandfather, an American officer who liberated the Czech villages of his ancestors during World War II (4/2)

— Writer and performer Patrick Dewane offers a multimedia one-man show relating the story of his grandfather, an American officer who liberated the Czech villages of his ancestors during World War II (4/2) 2017 National Oratory Fellows — Student delegates from Ford’s National Oratory Fellows Program will perform historical and original speeches, learned and created as part of their participation (5/8)

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

4373 Mason Pond Drive

Fairfax, Va.

888-945-2468

cfa.gmu.edu

TEDxGeorgeMasonU Conference 2017 — Showcasing some of the most captivating movers and shakers within the Mason community and beyond (4/2)

— Showcasing some of the most captivating movers and shakers within the Mason community and beyond (4/2) Trevor Noah — The Daily Show host with sharp, sage satire (4/21)

HALCYON STAGE

Halcyon House

3400 Prospect St. NW

202-796-4240

halcyonstage.org

House Party: Visions of the Future — Co-presented with D.C.-based Guerilla Arts, Gabriel’Asheru’Benn and Tarik “Konshens the MC” Davis lead an evening of progressive hip-hop also featuring Kokayi and Maimouna Youssef (4/8)

— Co-presented with D.C.-based Guerilla Arts, Gabriel’Asheru’Benn and Tarik “Konshens the MC” Davis lead an evening of progressive hip-hop also featuring Kokayi and Maimouna Youssef (4/8) Halcyon Incubator Beer Garden — A Shark Tank-esque program in which some leading local startups and innovators will discuss some of their game-changing ideas focused on some of our society’s most vexing problems (4/25)

— A Shark Tank-esque program in which some leading local startups and innovators will discuss some of their game-changing ideas focused on some of our society’s most vexing problems (4/25) John Waters — Make Trouble, a new book written for college students to remember “the value in embracing chaos and weirdness” (4/28)

— Make Trouble, a new book written for college students to remember “the value in embracing chaos and weirdness” (4/28) Halcyon Awards Gala — Halcyon Awards recognize and honor changemakers and trailblazers in three categories: Business Luminary Award, Arts Icon Award and Policy Visionary Award (5/20)

— Halcyon Awards recognize and honor changemakers and trailblazers in three categories: Business Luminary Award, Arts Icon Award and Policy Visionary Award (5/20) Wolf Trap Opera, Experiential Orchestra — A surprising and sublime two-hour series of 20 short opera and chamber music pop-ups spread out in a scavenger hunt-style wander around an increasingly hip area of town (6/10, Pop-Up at Union Market)

HILLWOOD MUSEUM & GARDENS

202-686-8500

hillwoodmuseum.org

Gardener’s Focus: An Orchid-Filled Greenhouse — Drew Asbury leads tours through Hillwood’s working greenhouse on most days in March, otherwise known as Orchid Month

— Drew Asbury leads tours through Hillwood’s working greenhouse on most days in March, otherwise known as Orchid Month A Mineralogist’s Delight: Hardstone in Hillwood’s Collection — A presentation by Wilfried Zeisler, Hillwood’s curator of Russian and 19th-century art (3/15)

— A presentation by Wilfried Zeisler, Hillwood’s curator of Russian and 19th-century art (3/15) Girl Scout Day at Hillwood (3/25)

(3/25) An Evening with Friends and Fashion — A discussion with Anton Fedyashin of the Carmel Institute of Russian Culture and History at American University and Rosalind Blakesley, author of The Russian Canvas: Painting in Imperial Russia 1757-1881 (3/30)

— A discussion with Anton Fedyashin of the Carmel Institute of Russian Culture and History at American University and Rosalind Blakesley, author of The Russian Canvas: Painting in Imperial Russia 1757-1881 (3/30) Fabergé Egg Family Festival (4/8-9)

(4/8-9) Caught in the Revolution: Petrograd 1917 — A lecture by scholar Helen Rappaport (4/20)

— A lecture by scholar Helen Rappaport (4/20) From Kaftan to Couture: A History of European Fashions in Imperial Russia, 1700-1917 — A lecture by Christine Ruane, author of The Empire’s New Clothes (5/4)

— A lecture by Christine Ruane, author of The Empire’s New Clothes (5/4) French Festival — Alliance Française teams up with Hillwood for this celebration of France’s national holiday (7/15)

THE HOWARD THEATRE

620 T St. NW

202-588-5595

thehowardtheatre.com

Queen Aishah: Funny-n-Stilettos — Five-Year Celebration of All-Female, Diverse Comedy Tour featuring Hilarious B-Phlat, Shep Kelly, Amber Brashear and Aishah as emcee (3/19)

— Five-Year Celebration of All-Female, Diverse Comedy Tour featuring Hilarious B-Phlat, Shep Kelly, Amber Brashear and Aishah as emcee (3/19) The DC Moth StorySlam: Wonders — Prepare a five-minute story to share about life’s knee-buckling moments, feeling small under the stars, meeting the love of your life, tales of ventures into uncharted territory (3/20)

— Prepare a five-minute story to share about life’s knee-buckling moments, feeling small under the stars, meeting the love of your life, tales of ventures into uncharted territory (3/20) The DC Moth StorySlam: Fresh — Short stories about the crispest and cleanest of life’s offerings, the freshly baked, a reinvention, a new zip code, spouse, nose, something (4/17)

— Short stories about the crispest and cleanest of life’s offerings, the freshly baked, a reinvention, a new zip code, spouse, nose, something (4/17) Todrick Hall Presents: Straight Outta Oz — A reprise engagement after last summer’s debut, now that Hall has finished a six-month stint as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway (4/18)

— A reprise engagement after last summer’s debut, now that Hall has finished a six-month stint as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway (4/18) Suicide Girls: Blackheart Burlesque (5/12)

(5/12) The DC Moth StorySlam: Karma — Sharing cosmic justice, whether a rude comment came back to bite you, or a random act of kindness unwittingly saved you; whether you’re fated for success or doomed for failure (5/15)

— Sharing cosmic justice, whether a rude comment came back to bite you, or a random act of kindness unwittingly saved you; whether you’re fated for success or doomed for failure (5/15) The DC Moth StorySlam: Cheating — In five minutes, tell about stepping out or slipping in, crib sheets, tax evasion or stacked decks, down-low or one-the-side (6/19)

HYLTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

10960 George Mason Circle

Manassas, Va.

703-993-7759

hyltoncenter.org

Ann Cain, Dan Leahy: Understanding the United States Constitution — A lecture presented by instructors associated with Lifelong Learning Institute (3/10)

— A lecture presented by instructors associated with Lifelong Learning Institute (3/10) Jeanne Kelly: Is There A Song In Your Heart? — Founder and artistic director of Encore Creativity Chorales discusses the value of staying creative as one ages (3/24)

— Founder and artistic director of Encore Creativity Chorales discusses the value of staying creative as one ages (3/24) The Jason Bishop Show — Illustrious illusionist in show that had a Broadway run last fall (3/25)

— Illustrious illusionist in show that had a Broadway run last fall (3/25) Galileo’s Science Cafe: Paul Delamater — A Geographic Analysis: Individual Decisions to Vaccinate Impact the Entire Community (4/6)

— A Geographic Analysis: Individual Decisions to Vaccinate Impact the Entire Community (4/6) June Forte: The Pentagon Quilts — Inspired by the events of 9/11, both seasoned and first-time quilters — young and old alike — fashioned quilts to honor the people who died and were injured in the attack and in appreciation for the heroic efforts of rescue workers (4/13)

— Inspired by the events of 9/11, both seasoned and first-time quilters — young and old alike — fashioned quilts to honor the people who died and were injured in the attack and in appreciation for the heroic efforts of rescue workers (4/13) Marina Kirsch: Flight of Remembrance: A World War II Memoir of Love and Survival (4/19)

(4/19) Rick Davis: New York Gilbert and Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore — A lecture by current director of the Hylton and former head of the Center for the Arts, presented by Lifelong Learning Institute (5/4)

— A lecture by current director of the Hylton and former head of the Center for the Arts, presented by Lifelong Learning Institute (5/4) Melvin Goodwyn: Youth Orchestras of Prince William: Meet the Future Stars — A Lifelong Learning Institute lecture (5/2)

— A Lifelong Learning Institute lecture (5/2) Galileo’s Science Café: Alessandra Luchini — Nanotechnology: A New Approach to Conquering Lyme Disease (5/4)

— Nanotechnology: A New Approach to Conquering Lyme Disease (5/4) Rick Canizales: Transportation in Prince William County — A Lifelong Learning Institute lecture (5/10)

KENNEDY CENTER

202-467-4600

kennedy-center.org

30th Annual Nancy Hanks Lecture on Arts and Public Policy: Darren Walker — President of the Ford Foundation presents this year’s lecture as presented by Americans for the Arts (3/20)

— President of the Ford Foundation presents this year’s lecture as presented by Americans for the Arts (3/20) Profiles in Creativity with David Rubenstein: Rita Moreno — Kennedy Center Board Chair launches new series of sit-down conversations with legendary “EGOT”-winning actress and singer, and 2015 Kennedy Center Honoree (4/29, Family Theater)

— Kennedy Center Board Chair launches new series of sit-down conversations with legendary “EGOT”-winning actress and singer, and 2015 Kennedy Center Honoree (4/29, Family Theater) 46th Annual Jefferson Lecture in the Humanities: Martha C. Nussbaum (5/1)

(5/1) Sound Health: Music and the Mind — A two-day series of performances by the National Symphony Orchestra, interactive presentations and discussions demonstrating, among other things, that the simple act of listening to music is closely related to brain function and structure (6/2)

KRAMERBOOKS

1517 Connecticut Ave. NW

202-387-1400

kramers.com

Angela Palm and Kaitlyn Greenidge — Authors, respectively, of Riverine and We Love You, Charlie Palmer (3/13)

— Authors, respectively, of Riverine and We Love You, Charlie Palmer (3/13) Bill Schutt – Cannibalism takes us on a tour of the practice by a research associate at the American Museum of Natural History (3/14)

– Cannibalism takes us on a tour of the practice by a research associate at the American Museum of Natural History (3/14) Mark Fallon — Unjustifiable Means by a former NCIS special agent capturing the turbulent events within U.S. agencies that culminated in an epic failure in the War on Terror (3/15)

— Unjustifiable Means by a former NCIS special agent capturing the turbulent events within U.S. agencies that culminated in an epic failure in the War on Terror (3/15) Christina Kovac — The Cutaway is a psychological thriller focused on the disappearance of a beautiful Georgetown lawyer (3/21)

— The Cutaway is a psychological thriller focused on the disappearance of a beautiful Georgetown lawyer (3/21) Greer Macalister — Girl in Disguise is a spirited novel following a detective’s rise during a national time of crisis (3/22)

— Girl in Disguise is a spirited novel following a detective’s rise during a national time of crisis (3/22) Richard Holmes — This Long Pursuit is a luminous meditation on the art of biography fusing the author’s own story as a biographer with a history of the genre (3/23)

— This Long Pursuit is a luminous meditation on the art of biography fusing the author’s own story as a biographer with a history of the genre (3/23) Bianca Bosker — Cork Dork: A Wine-Fueled Adventure Among the Obsessive Sommeliers, Big Bottle Hunters, and Rogue Scientists Who Taught Me to Live (3/28)

— Cork Dork: A Wine-Fueled Adventure Among the Obsessive Sommeliers, Big Bottle Hunters, and Rogue Scientists Who Taught Me to Live (3/28) Susan Perabo — The Fall of Lisa Bellow (3/29)

— The Fall of Lisa Bellow (3/29) Julie Buntin — Marlena is an electric debut novel about love, addiction and loss (4/11)

— Marlena is an electric debut novel about love, addiction and loss (4/11) Lauren Grodstein — Our Short History (4/18)

— Our Short History (4/18) Kristen Radtke — Imagine Wanting Only This is a gorgeous graphic memoir about loss, love and confronting grief (4/20)

— Imagine Wanting Only This is a gorgeous graphic memoir about loss, love and confronting grief (4/20) Peter Doran — Breaking Rockefeller is an incredible tale of how ambitious oil rivals toppled the Standard Oil empire (5/23)

LIGHT CITY

A Festival of Light, Music and Innovation

Baltimore

410-752-8632

lightcity.org

A second year of dazzling festival spread across 1.5 miles of downtown Baltimore with 23 light art installations and a planned 35 concerts with more than 200 performers (3/31-4/8)

LINCOLN THEATRE

202-328-6000

thelincolndc.com

Lisa Lampanelli — All hail, the return of the gay-popular Queen of Mean (4/8)

— All hail, the return of the gay-popular Queen of Mean (4/8) Welcome to Night Vale w/Erin McKeown (4/13)

(4/13) Garrison Keillor — “An Evening of Storytelling” with former host of Prairie Home Companion (5/21)

— “An Evening of Storytelling” with former host of Prairie Home Companion (5/21) Tim and Eric — 10th Anniversary Awesome Tour from hit Adult Swim comedy duo (7/18)

LISNER AUDITORIUM

George Washington University

730 21st St. NW

202-994-6800

lisner.org

TEDxFoggyBottom 2017 — An annual conference bringing together innovators and changemakers from locally and around the world (4/22)

— An annual conference bringing together innovators and changemakers from locally and around the world (4/22) Richard Dawkins — World-renowned evolutionary biologist and bestselling author discusses science, secularism and current events (5/24)

LOGAN FRINGE ARTS SPACE

Trinidad Theatre

1358 Florida Ave. NE.

202-733-6321

capitalfringe.org

Make St. Patrick’s Day Great Again: A Variety Show (3/11)

(3/11) Trinidad Crafting Salon — Get inspired to get crafty, or craftier, at this event intended to boost handiwork skills (4/10, 6/12)

— Get inspired to get crafty, or craftier, at this event intended to boost handiwork skills (4/10, 6/12) Clown Cabaret — Workshops teaching basic aspects to various forms of clowning, from classic to circus, commedia to slapstick (4/10, 6/12)

— Workshops teaching basic aspects to various forms of clowning, from classic to circus, commedia to slapstick (4/10, 6/12) The Body: Burlesque and Variety Show (4/29)

(4/29) Capital Fringe Festival Preview — 20 to 30 shows upcoming at this year’s festival will be previewed in short, rapid-fire excerpts at this buzz-generating event (6/22)

— 20 to 30 shows upcoming at this year’s festival will be previewed in short, rapid-fire excerpts at this buzz-generating event (6/22) 12th Annual Capital Fringe Festival — This year’s festival will run for 25 days and touch down at 10 venues around town, including the year-round Logan Fringe Arts Space, which will naturally serve as festival hub (7/6-30)

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE!

Grosvenor Auditorium

17th and M Streets NW

202-857-7700

nationalgeographic.org/dc

Unbranded — An Epic Ride through the American West by Ben Masters (3/15)

— An Epic Ride through the American West by Ben Masters (3/15) Nat Geo Nights Happy Hour: Earth Explorers w/Erika Bergman, Kenny Broad, Chris A. Johns and Gina Moseley — A night of fun and exploration at National Geographic every third Thursday of the month (3/16)

— A night of fun and exploration at National Geographic every third Thursday of the month (3/16) Coral Champion: Clare Fieseler (3/30)

(3/30) Chris Duffy: You’re the Expert (3/30)

(3/30) Engineering for the Wild: Shah Selbe (4/5-6)

(4/5-6) Steve Winter: On the Trail of Big Cats (4/13-14)

(4/13-14) Erika Larsen: Treasures from the Tundra (4/18)

(4/18) Nat Geo Nights Happy Hour: Field Notes: Peru: Andres Ruzo, Sandhya Narayanan, Matthew Piscitelli and Charlie Hamilton Jones (4/20)

(4/20) Stephanie Sinclair, Pete Muller: The Gender Issue — National Geographic magazine editor-in-chief Susan Goldberg leads a discussion exploring and comparing global attitudes toward the sexes (4/25)

— National Geographic magazine editor-in-chief Susan Goldberg leads a discussion exploring and comparing global attitudes toward the sexes (4/25) Cristina Mittermeier: Water’s Edge (5/9)

(5/9) Nat Geo Nights Happy Hour: Expedition Raw: Alan Turchik, Martin Edstrom, Justin DeShields and Jen Guyton (5/18)

POLITICS AND PROSE

5015 Connecticut Ave. NW.

202-364-1919

politics-prose.com

Melissa Clark — Dinner: Changing the Game is the latest cookbook from James Beard Award-winning New York Times reporter, in conversation with Bonnie Benwick of The Washington Post (3/11)

— Dinner: Changing the Game is the latest cookbook from James Beard Award-winning New York Times reporter, in conversation with Bonnie Benwick of The Washington Post (3/11) Austin Choi-Fitzpatrick — What Slaveholders Think: How Contemporary Perpetrators Rationalize What They Do (3/15, Busboys & Poets, 14th & V)

— What Slaveholders Think: How Contemporary Perpetrators Rationalize What They Do (3/15, Busboys & Poets, 14th & V) Howard W. French — Everything Under the Heavens: How the Past Helps Shape China’s Push for Global Power (3/15)

— Everything Under the Heavens: How the Past Helps Shape China’s Push for Global Power (3/15) Noah Isenberg — We’ll Always Have Casablanca: The Life, Legend, and Afterlife of Hollywood’s Most Beloved Movie, in conversation with Glenn Frankel after a screening of the 75-year-old classic (3/17)

— We’ll Always Have Casablanca: The Life, Legend, and Afterlife of Hollywood’s Most Beloved Movie, in conversation with Glenn Frankel after a screening of the 75-year-old classic (3/17) Tristan Gooley, Jonathan White — How to Read Water: Clues and Patterns from Puddles to the Sea and Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean (3/24)

— How to Read Water: Clues and Patterns from Puddles to the Sea and Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean (3/24) Kate Alcott — The Hollywood Daughter (3/25)

— The Hollywood Daughter (3/25) Edmund Gordon — The Invention of Angela Carter: A Biography (3/25)

— The Invention of Angela Carter: A Biography (3/25) Alyssa Mastromonaco — Who Thought This Was a Good Idea? And Other Questions You Should Have Answers to When You Work in the White House; former Obama Administration employee will be in conversation with Annie Kami of Politico and former Clinton press aide Audrey Gelman (3/26)

— Who Thought This Was a Good Idea? And Other Questions You Should Have Answers to When You Work in the White House; former Obama Administration employee will be in conversation with Annie Kami of Politico and former Clinton press aide Audrey Gelman (3/26) Kristie Middleton — Meatless: Transform the Way You Eat and Live-One Meal at a Time (3/29, Busboys & Poets, 14th & V)

— Meatless: Transform the Way You Eat and Live-One Meal at a Time (3/29, Busboys & Poets, 14th & V) Victor Ripp — Hell’s Traces: One Murder, Two Families, Thirty-Five Holocaust Memorials (4/1)

— Hell’s Traces: One Murder, Two Families, Thirty-Five Holocaust Memorials (4/1) Chris Whipple — The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency (4/6)

— The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency (4/6) Annie Jacobsen — Phenomena: The Secret History of the U.S. Government’s Investigations Into Extrasensory Perception and Psychokinesis (4/8)

— Phenomena: The Secret History of the U.S. Government’s Investigations Into Extrasensory Perception and Psychokinesis (4/8) Ali Noorani – There Goes the Neighborhood: How Communities Overcome Prejudice and Meet the Challenge of American Immigration (4/17, Busboys & Poets, 14th & V)

– There Goes the Neighborhood: How Communities Overcome Prejudice and Meet the Challenge of American Immigration (4/17, Busboys & Poets, 14th & V) Elisabeth Rosenthal — An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back (4/18)

— An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back (4/18) Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes — Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign (4/20)

— Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign (4/20) W. Kamau Bell — The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell (5/3, Avalon Theatre)

— The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell (5/3, Avalon Theatre) Sidney Blumenthal — Wrestling with His Angel: The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln Vol. II, 1849-1856 (5/19)

— Wrestling with His Angel: The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln Vol. II, 1849-1856 (5/19) Ali Soufan — Anatomy of Terror: From the Death of Bin Laden to the Rise of the Islamic State (5/24)

— Anatomy of Terror: From the Death of Bin Laden to the Rise of the Islamic State (5/24) Jack Ewing — Faster, Higher, Farther: The Volkswagen Scandal (5/26)

SIXTH & I HISTORIC SYNAGOGUE

600 I St. NW

202-408-3100

sixthandi.org

Ariel Levy — The Rules Do Not Apply by New Yorker staff writer, in conversation with Emily Yoffe (3/14)

— The Rules Do Not Apply by New Yorker staff writer, in conversation with Emily Yoffe (3/14) Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie — Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions (3/20)

— Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions (3/20) Chris Hayes — A Colony in a Nation by the MSNBC host, in conversation with Jamelle Boule (3/21)

— A Colony in a Nation by the MSNBC host, in conversation with Jamelle Boule (3/21) Joan Nathan — King Solomon’s Table by legendary James Beard Award-winning author, in conversation with Wolf Blitzer (4/5)

— King Solomon’s Table by legendary James Beard Award-winning author, in conversation with Wolf Blitzer (4/5) Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant — Option B (4/25)

— Option B (4/25) Kelly Osbourne — There Is No F*cking Secret (4/26)

— There Is No F*cking Secret (4/26) Caitlyn Jenner — The Secrets of My Life (4/27)

— The Secrets of My Life (4/27) Stephen Toblowsky — My Adventures with God (5/2)

— My Adventures with God (5/2) Gabourey Sidibe — This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare

THE STATE THEATRE

220 North Washington St.

Falls Church, Va.

703-237-0300

thestatetheatre.com

Twisted Knickers w/Tongue in Cheek — Burlesque (3/18)

— Burlesque (3/18) Andres Lopez — La Pelota de Letras Renovada (5/20)l

STORY DISTRICT

3329 Georgia Ave. NW

storydistrict.org

Storytelling Series: Gotta Catch ‘Em All — Stories about chasing pipe dreams, people or impractical ideas (3/14, Town Danceboutique)

Stories about chasing pipe dreams, people or impractical ideas (3/14, Town Danceboutique) Coaching: Boot Camp — A one-day crash course in contemporary autobiographical storytelling (3/18)

— A one-day crash course in contemporary autobiographical storytelling (3/18) Storytelling Series: What Was I Thinking? — A night of hilarious and heartfelt true stories about mistakes, missteps, and epic disasters (4/1, Publick Playhouse, Cheverly, Md.)

— A night of hilarious and heartfelt true stories about mistakes, missteps, and epic disasters (4/1, Publick Playhouse, Cheverly, Md.) Coaching: Storytelling 101 — Learn to tell your own true tales in five weeks w/final performance (4/3-5/1)

— Learn to tell your own true tales in five weeks w/final performance (4/3-5/1) Storytelling Series: Politically Incorrect — Stories about rubbing people the wrong way or going against the grain (4/11, Town)

— Stories about rubbing people the wrong way or going against the grain (4/11, Town) Storytelling Series: Schadenfreude — Stories about taking pleasure in another’s pain (5/9, Town)

— Stories about taking pleasure in another’s pain (5/9, Town) Annual Pride Show: Out/Spoken — Queer, Questioning, Bold and Proud (6/3, 9:30 Club)

— Queer, Questioning, Bold and Proud (6/3, 9:30 Club) Storytelling Series: Seduce Me — Stories about persuasion and temptation (6/13, Town)

— Stories about persuasion and temptation (6/13, Town) Storytelling Series: My Country Tis of Thee — Stories about being an American (7/11, Town)

— Stories about being an American (7/11, Town) Storytelling Series: Cockblocked — Stories about getting in the way, taking over, or just being a dick (8/8, Town)

STRATHMORE

5301 Tuckerman Lane

North Bethesda

301-581-5100

strathmore.org

Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live — Led by puppeteer Kelley Selznick, taking families on a breathtaking tour of prehistoric Australia (3/17, Music Center)

— Led by puppeteer Kelley Selznick, taking families on a breathtaking tour of prehistoric Australia (3/17, Music Center) Arts & the Brain: Arts for Aging — An interactive lecture by Janine Tursini of Arts for the Aging, Inc., Jehan El-Bayoumi of George Washington University and teaching artist Wall Matthews (3/23, the Mansion)

— An interactive lecture by Janine Tursini of Arts for the Aging, Inc., Jehan El-Bayoumi of George Washington University and teaching artist Wall Matthews (3/23, the Mansion) Historical Home Tour — A guided tour illuminating the history, architecture and personal stories of Strathmore’s original venue (3/23, 4/20, 5/18, 6/15, Mansion)

— A guided tour illuminating the history, architecture and personal stories of Strathmore’s original venue (3/23, 4/20, 5/18, 6/15, Mansion) Anne Lamott: Hallelujah Anyway: Rediscovering Mercy — Full of trademark honesty, humor and forthrightness, bestselling author and essayist’s new book is profound and caring, funny and wise, a hopeful book of hands-on spirituality; evening includes lively interactive Q&A session (4/5, Music Center)

— Full of trademark honesty, humor and forthrightness, bestselling author and essayist’s new book is profound and caring, funny and wise, a hopeful book of hands-on spirituality; evening includes lively interactive Q&A session (4/5, Music Center) David Sedaris — One of America’s most beloved humorists returns to discuss upcoming book Theft by Finding, a collection of his diaries (4/13, Music Center)

— One of America’s most beloved humorists returns to discuss upcoming book Theft by Finding, a collection of his diaries (4/13, Music Center) Arts & the Brain: Managing Chronic Illness — A Pennsylvania State University professor and director of research for the Foundation for Art & Healing, Heather Stuckey will share strategies for incorporating the arts into the patient experience and studies detailing the intersection of motivation and chronic disease (4/20, Mansion)

— A Pennsylvania State University professor and director of research for the Foundation for Art & Healing, Heather Stuckey will share strategies for incorporating the arts into the patient experience and studies detailing the intersection of motivation and chronic disease (4/20, Mansion) Arts & the Brain: Navigating Cancer — Shanti Norris of the Smith Center for Healing and the Arts shares how arts, medicine and healing began together in earliest times and are now syncing back up in healthcare institutions across the country (4/27, Mansion)

— Shanti Norris of the Smith Center for Healing and the Arts shares how arts, medicine and healing began together in earliest times and are now syncing back up in healthcare institutions across the country (4/27, Mansion) Whoopi Goldberg — A rare opportunity to catch the comedy and acting legend in an intimate setting for her thought-provoking commentary including a Q&A with the audience (5/27, Music Center)

— A rare opportunity to catch the comedy and acting legend in an intimate setting for her thought-provoking commentary including a Q&A with the audience (5/27, Music Center) Arts & the Brain: Medical Avatar — Renowned artist and researcher Virgil Wong presents a live demo of the Health Time Machine, which generates a Healthy Selfie 3-D animated model of your body (6/1, Mansion)

VERIZON CENTER

601 F St. NW

202-628-3200

verizoncenter.com

Harlem Globetrotters (3/17-19)

(3/17-19) Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey: Out of This World (3/31-4/2, 4/7-9, 4/13-16)

WARNER THEATRE

513 13th St. NW

202-397-SEAT

warnertheatre.com

Ali Wong (3/10-11)

(3/10-11) Je’Caryous Johnson’s Married But Single Too — Featuring Ginuwine, Chante Moore, Bill Bellamy, Lisaraye McCoy, Carl Payne and La’Myia Good (3/16-19)

— Featuring Ginuwine, Chante Moore, Bill Bellamy, Lisaraye McCoy, Carl Payne and La’Myia Good (3/16-19) Jimmy Carr (3/30)

(3/30) Haters Roast: Bob The Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Jinkx Monsoon, Phi Phi O’Hara, Acid Betty, Darienne Lake & Alaska — Murray & Peter present The Shady Tour as hosted by Ginger Minj (4/1)

— Murray & Peter present The Shady Tour as hosted by Ginger Minj (4/1) CNN Politics w/Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, Gloria Borger, Paul Belaga and Ana Navarro — Ticket includes a copy of new book Unprecedented: The Election That Changed Everything (4/19)

— Ticket includes a copy of new book Unprecedented: The Election That Changed Everything (4/19) Slate Political Gabfest — A live taping in D.C. for a frank and fun review of Trump’s first 100 days with Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson and David Plotz (5/10)

— A live taping in D.C. for a frank and fun review of Trump’s first 100 days with Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson and David Plotz (5/10) My Favorite Murder — A murder adventure hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (5/12)

— A murder adventure hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (5/12) Marc Maron: The Too Real Tour (5/13)

(5/13) Bring It! Live — The Lifetime series live (7/12)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick

301-600-2828

weinbergcenter.org

Frederick Speaker Series: Dr. Bennet Omalu — First doctor to discover and diagnose chronic brain damage in NFL athletes (3/23)

— First doctor to discover and diagnose chronic brain damage in NFL athletes (3/23) Silent Film Series: The Freshman — Comedy sparked a craze for college films that lasted well beyond the 1920s (3/25)

— Comedy sparked a craze for college films that lasted well beyond the 1920s (3/25) Sixteen Candles — John Hughes’s 1984 classic with Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall screens in the Flying Dog Film Series (3/29)

— John Hughes’s 1984 classic with Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall screens in the Flying Dog Film Series (3/29) 2017 Comedy & Magic Spectacular — YMCA of Frederick County presents animated illusionist Ardan James, magician and comedian Fred Becker and ventriloquist and comedienne Lynn Trefzger (4/1)

— YMCA of Frederick County presents animated illusionist Ardan James, magician and comedian Fred Becker and ventriloquist and comedienne Lynn Trefzger (4/1) Frederick Speaker Series: Bill Nye the Science Guy — Emmy-winning scientist, engineer, comedian, author and inventor appears for a lecture that’s already sold out (4/20)

— Emmy-winning scientist, engineer, comedian, author and inventor appears for a lecture that’s already sold out (4/20) Bull Durham — Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins star in Ron Shelton’s 1988 film, screened by Flying Dog (4/26)

— Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins star in Ron Shelton’s 1988 film, screened by Flying Dog (4/26) Happy Gilmore — Adam Sandler’s 1996 comedy, a Flying Dog presentation (5/24)

— Adam Sandler’s 1996 comedy, a Flying Dog presentation (5/24) Top Gun (6/28)

WOLF TRAP

1645 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

703-255-1900

wolf-trap.org