The ACA-Challenge returns this Saturday, March 25

“No one will be lowering Fat Amy from the ceiling,” the Aca-Challenge’s Scipio Garling told Metro Weekly last year. Yet fans of Fat Amy from the Pitch Perfect movie franchise — as well as NBC’s The Sing-Off and Fox’s Glee — are sure to be entertained at the fourth annual competition, where a mix of both collegiate and adult professional groups compete for a $1,000 grand prize.

Presented by Garling’s Alexandria Harmonizers and its 14-member contemporary a cappella group TBD, the 2017 Aca-Challenge features competitive performances from New York’s Backtrack, Blackout NYC, Faux Paz of the University of Maryland, Polaeris, BlueTones of James Madison University, and the Originals from Carnegie Mellon University.

A panel of judges and the audience, voting via text, will select the top three “most entertaining” acts. Baltimore’s All Natural, last year’s winner, will also perform. Saturday, March 25. Doors at 7 p.m. Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. Tickets are $20 to $40. Call 202-328-6000 or visit thelincolndc.com.