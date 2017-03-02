American Electric preview their debut EP at DC9

Having been described as “early Elvis Costello meets Neutral Milk Hotel,” this new D.C. indie-rock band is comprised of veterans of local groups Fire and the Wheel, Last Tide, and Loose Lips.

American Electric is expected to preview songs from its debut EP, due this spring.

Thursday, March 9. Doors at 8:30 p.m. DC9, 1940 9th St. NW. Tickets are $10. Call 202-483-5000 or dcnine.com.