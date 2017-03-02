American Electric preview their debut EP at DC9

Metro Weekly
D.C. indie-rock band is comprised of veterans of local groups

By on March 2, 2017

American Electric

Having been described as “early Elvis Costello meets Neutral Milk Hotel,” this new D.C. indie-rock band is comprised of veterans of local groups Fire and the Wheel, Last Tide, and Loose Lips.

American Electric is expected to preview songs from its debut EP, due this spring.

Thursday, March 9. Doors at 8:30 p.m. DC9, 1940 9th St. NW. Tickets are $10. Call 202-483-5000 or dcnine.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
