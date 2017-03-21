Apple launches red iPhone 7 to raise money for the Global Fund

Tech giant Apple is introducing a new color option for its iPhone 7: red.

Starting Friday, March 24, the iPhone will be available in a red aluminum finish, as a symbol of Apple’s partnership with (RED), a foundation that raises money for the Global Fund, an organization working to eradicate HIV/AIDS.

While Apple has previously offered red cases for the iPhone, this is the first time the handset is available in red, notes The Verge.

“Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today’s lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

“The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands.”

Under (RED)’s agreements with various for-profit companies, the partner company agrees to donate a portion of all proceeds to the Global Fund whenever consumers buy (RED)-designated products. One hundred percent of that portion is then used to help connect people infected with HIV, particularly those in sub-Saharan Africa, with life-saving antiretroviral medications.

So far, (RED) has raised more than $465 million for the Global Fund, $130 million of which has come from Apple, making it the largest corporate donor to the Fund.

Apple’s last color change to its iPhone involved a new glossy jet black finish for the iPhone 7. Prior to that, the company offered a rose gold finish with the iPhone 6S. The new red finish will be available for both the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus versions.

The phone comes in 128GB and 256GB models, with pricing starting at $749. It also includes iOS 10, which incorporates new features into Messages, new ways to use Siri in conjunction with desired apps, and redesigned Maps, Photos, Apple Music, News, and Home apps.