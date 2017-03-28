Baltimore “lights up” for a major arts festival

Baltimore has been working hard to secure its place as an arts destination. Already home to the one-of-a-kind American Visionary Arts Museum, the Baltimore Museum of Art with its famed collection of works by Matisse, and three state-designated arts and entertainment districts, Charm City will be upping its arts cred with the return of Light City, the nation’s first large-scale light and music festival, to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on Friday, March 31.

The centerpiece of the festival, which runs through April 8, will be the BGE Light Art Walk, an interactive, illuminated playground on display nightly from 7 to 11 p.m. on weeknights and until midnight on weekends. Of the display’s 23 light installations, situated around the harbor, 21 are brand new to Light City.

Additionally, there will be live musical performances at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater featuring local, regional and national acts such as Biz Markie, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Papadosio and Ozomatli. A series of day-long conferences, designed to spark discussion and social change, will cover topics ranging from healthcare to food.

Last year’s festival attracted more than 400,000 visitors. Organizers expect to surpass the half-million mark this year.