City officials: Bias-related crimes in D.C. are up from 2015

D.C. officials say the number of bias-related crimes in the city has increased over the past year, with the most significant increases occurring in crimes targeting victims because of their ethnicity or national origin and religion.

Yet the majority of crimes that have been classified as bias-related in the District over the past year have targeted members of the LGBTQ community, according to statistics released at a press event on Friday morning. At that meeting, held at Sixth & I Synagogue in downtown Washington, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Acting Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham appeared with other government officials, religious leaders, and community members to encourage residents who witness such crimes to report them, and outline how the District is responding to such incidents.

Based on statistics collected by MPD, the total number of reported bias-related crimes increased 62 percent, up from 66 incidents in 2015 to 107 in 2016. That includes a 300 percent increase over the past year in crimes targeting victims because of their national origin or ethnicity, and a 260 percent increase in crimes targeting victims because of their religion. Newsham noted that of the 18 such events where religion was the motivating factor, 12 had targeted members of the Jewish community.

Crimes targeting victims because of their gender identity or expression have increased 90 percent from 2015, and crimes targeting victims because of their sexual orientation are up 48 percent during that same time period.

“Although the number of reported hate crimes is only a small fraction of the overall crime in our city, we think it’s important to know about this increase so we can collectively work on addressing it,” Newsham told members of the press and the public gathered at Sixth & I. “We will not accept this increase as the new norm.”

The total number of crimes committed against victims because of their gender identity in 2016 increased to 19, and those committed because of sexual orientation increased to 40. That means that anti-LGBTQ cries constituted the majority of bias-related incidents committed in D.C. last year.

Those statistics come with caveats, namely that the reported number of crimes could be increasing not because more are happening, but due to increased trust and better relationships between police and community members, resulting in more residents being comfortable reporting such incidents to police. The increase could also be attributed to better detection of hate crimes, due to recent moves by MPD to train and retrain officers on how to respond when they suspect a crime has been motivated by bias.

“We, of course, want to see the number of hate crimes brought down to zero,” Bowser said in prepared remarks. “However, the increases that we’re seeing show that our residents are more comfortable and more knowledgeable about reporting unlawful behavior and harmful treatment.”

Broken down by type of crime, 2016 saw an increase of 19 in the raw number of bias-motivated simple assaults, an increase of 11 in the number of bias-motivated threats or stalking incidents, and an increase of 10 in the number of property crimes. But what’s most interesting about these increases is that they occurred during the same time period that the number of total crimes dropped 9 percent, with all violent crime dropping by 10 percent, including a 17 percent reduction in homicides and a 13 percent reduction in robberies.

Responding to follow-up questions from reporters, Newsham noted that while members of the public have expressed greater anxiety since last November’s election, there has been no spike in bias-related crimes that can be directly tied to any particular event. Rather, the increase was more gradual and occurred throughout the year.

In order to make residents more comfortable with the idea of reporting bias-related crimes, MPD has reached out to Jewish and Islamic institutions, as well as to immigrant communities and others who have historically been the targets of bias-related incidents. The D.C. government, through its offices of community affairs and particularly the Office of Human Rights, has also undertaken efforts to educate the public about the protections ensconced for various communities within D.C.’s robust Human Rights Act, including the ability of transgender individuals to be treated equally and in accordance with their gender identity.

“In Washington, D.C., we value diversity and inclusivity and want all of our residents and visitors to feel safe,” Bowser added. “No matter your race, your faith, your sexual orientation, your gender identity, your background — you should be able to live, work and play in Washington, D.C. without fear of violence or discrimination. … We all have a duty, not just in government, but in our neighborhoods, churches, and in our lives to make sure we’re promoting a culture of inclusivity.”