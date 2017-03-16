Getting to Know You: CAGLCC’s Mega Networking Event at Town

“Mega Networking is one of these events where anybody can come,” says Van Goodwin, president of the Capital Area Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. “It opens up our events to a wider audience.”

Now in its ninth year, CAGLCC’s Mega Networking Event — the largest gathering for LGBTQ professionals in the D.C. area — attracts hundreds of business professionals each year.

Once inside, networkers, entrepreneurs and job seekers will find sponsors and vendors on the first level of host venue Town Danceboutique, while upstairs 22 different community partners — including nonprofits such as Team DC, the DC Center, and Capital Pride Alliance — will promote their organizations. Representatives from the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs and the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce will also be on hand.

Mega Networking isn’t all work and no play. The atmosphere at Town is more casual than your standard networking event, and includes a cash bar.

“A lot of younger people will come because it’s a cross between a networking event and going out for a happy hour,” says Goodwin. “So that’s a much easier transition for people who are new to the concept of a networking event. It’s a much less intimidating way for them to get involved.”

CAGLCC’s 9th annual LGBT Mega Networking Event is Wednesday, March 22, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Town Danceboutique, 2009 8th St. NW. For more information, or to register, visit caglcc.org.