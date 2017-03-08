Capital Pride to host “Magic of Pride” conference

More than 120 Pride organizers and representatives from various nonprofits that partner with Pride organizations are coming to D.C. from Mar. 10-12 to take part in the “Magic of Pride Conference” at the Washington Hilton.

The conference, hosted by The Capital Pride Alliance, is the third Northeastern Regional Prides and Prides of the Southeast joint conference, which is held every three years. The conference brings together representatives from the Eastern seaboard to allow attendees to share best practices, talk about organizing techniques, and explore various topics related to pride, including the outreach to underrepresented segments of the LGBTQ community, including transgender people, seniors, and the kink or BDSM communities.

“It’s an opportunity for some of our local Pride organizers and nonprofits to engage each other and learn from the work we do in our given communities,” says Ryan Bos, the executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance.

Prior to the conference, on Thursday, Mar. 9, organizers will partner with the Human Rights Campaign for its annual “Advocacy Day,” which allows attendees the opportunity to lobby their representatives in Congress.

On Friday, Mar. 10, attendees will travel to the Phillips Collection to hear the Rev. Dr. Jamie Washington, president and founder of the Social Justice Training Institute, speak about the social justice movement within the LGBTQ community. Later that evening, attendees are invited to attend a reception hosted at the Human Rights Campaign Equality Center.

On Saturday, Mar. 11, they will have the opportunity to attend various plenary sessions or workshops before attending a Gala Dinner at the Mansion on O Street, which will feature a live musical performance by Ultra Naté.

Finally, on Sunday, Mar. 12, Sarah McBride, the national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign and the first openly transgender speaker at a major party’s political convention, will deliver the closing address at brunch following a plenary session on “Youth and Our Future.”

“We’re very excited to be hosting the Magic of Pride Conference, bringing together Pride and other organizations to thoughtfully explore and share progress in critical LGBT issues,” Bos said in a statement. “Collectively addressing the current climate will help drive the focus for Pride 2017, and enhance the work we do in our communities year round.”