Celebrating at Michel Richard’s Central

Executive Chef David Deshaies has assembled a special menu of signature dishes given to him during 16 years of mentorship by the legendary French namesake of Central, who died last year.

A week-long promotion kicking off what would have been Richard’s 69th birthday, the four-course prix-fixe dinner features: Smoked salmon terrine with leeks tartare and brioche to start, lobster ravioli with citronelle emulsion, 72-hour braised short ribs in a mushroom-syrah reduction, and Michel’s Profiteroles for dessert.

All courses are available with optional wine pairings during dinnertime only.

Through Saturday, March 11. Central Michel Richard, 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Cost is $80 per person, with an additional $45 for the wine pairings. Call 202-626-0015 or visit centralmichelrichard.com.