Chawbaret 12 at Capitol Hill Arts Workshop

Includes special reception honoring retiring CHAW Executive Director Jill Strachan

By on March 30, 2017

Chawbaret

Soloists from around the region perform in this 12th annual cabaret at the Capitol Hill Arts Workshop, a fundraiser for the organization’s tuition assistance program.

It also features a cappella group Not What You Think, which grew out of the former Lesbian and Gay Chorus of Washington. Expect to hear songs riffing on the theme “The Dirty Dozen,” with a separate, special reception honoring retiring CHAW Executive Director (and Not What You Think soprano) Jill Strachan in conjunction with the Saturday performances.

Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, April 1, at 4 and 8 p.m. Capitol Hill Arts Workshop, 545 7th St. SE. Tickets are $20. Call 202-547-6839 or visit chaw.org.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
