Chawbaret 12 at Capitol Hill Arts Workshop

Soloists from around the region perform in this 12th annual cabaret at the Capitol Hill Arts Workshop, a fundraiser for the organization’s tuition assistance program.

It also features a cappella group Not What You Think, which grew out of the former Lesbian and Gay Chorus of Washington. Expect to hear songs riffing on the theme “The Dirty Dozen,” with a separate, special reception honoring retiring CHAW Executive Director (and Not What You Think soprano) Jill Strachan in conjunction with the Saturday performances.

Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, April 1, at 4 and 8 p.m. Capitol Hill Arts Workshop, 545 7th St. SE. Tickets are $20. Call 202-547-6839 or visit chaw.org.