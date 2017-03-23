Metro Weekly
Cheryl Dunye’s “The Watermelon Woman” screens March 24 at HRC

Dunye's 1996 mockumentary-style film explores black LGBTQ history and culture

By on March 23, 2017

Watermelon Woman

Cheryl Dunye plays a video store clerk and fledgling filmmaker who becomes obsessed with the “most beautiful mammy,” a character she sees in a 1930s movie.

Reel Affirmations offers a screening of the 20th Anniversary Re-Mastered Edition of Dunye’s 1996 mockumentary-style film The Watermelon Woman, exploring black LGBTQ history and culture.

Rayceen Pendarvis of The Ask Rayceen Show hosts the screening, which is followed by a talk with Dunye, moderated by Ebone Bell of Tagg Magazine.

The film was recently selected as one of our 15 Black LGBTQ Films Everyone Should See.

Friday, March 24, at 9:30 p.m. HRC Equality Center, 1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW. Tickets are $12 for general admission, or $25 for VIP seating as well catered reception. Call 800-777-4723 or visit thedccenter.org/reelaffirmations.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
