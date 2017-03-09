Dance: Spring Arts Preview 2017

There’s as much diversity in dance offerings this spring as ever, from a celebration of National Tap Dance Day at Joy of Motion, to the Washington Ballet’s new work as part of the centennial celebration of the presidential namesake at the Kennedy Center.

Dissonance Dance Theatre also honors the fifth anniversary of its Black LGBT multidisciplinary arts festival, Black to Silver. Meanwhile, Dance Place offers a bittersweet sendoff to Carla Perlo, 36 years after she founded the leading D.C. dance institution.

But if all that’s not quirky enough for you, it’s not every season you get to see drag queens performing ballet at the Kennedy Center. Hijinks en pointe.

ATLAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

1333 H St. NE

202-399-7993

atlasarts.org

Deviated Theatre & Hillary-Marie: VIBE/Beyond — A company known for spellbindingly compelling choreography offers a one-of-a-kind evening of rhythm, text, acting and aerials, all set to live music. Performed by Sole Music Collective, in which percussive dance becomes a form of storytelling (3/24-25)

BALLETNOVA CENTER FOR DANCE

Fredgren Studio Theatre

3443 Carlin Springs Rd.

Falls Church, Va.

703-778-3008

balletnova.org

Spring Repertory Performance — Virginia troupe presents Coppelia and Other Works (5/13; 5/19-21, Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre, Arlington)

— Virginia troupe presents Coppelia and Other Works (5/13; 5/19-21, Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre, Arlington) Year-End Student Performance — Pre-professional program with junior, senior and conservatory divisions performing (6/10-11)

— Pre-professional program with junior, senior and conservatory divisions performing (6/10-11) In-Studio Youth and Teen Performance (6/17)

(6/17) In-Studio Adult Performance (6/23)

BALTIMORE THEATRE PROJECT

45 West Preston St.

Baltimore, Md.

410-752-8558

theatreproject.org

Deep Vision Dance Company, RebollarDance, RealLivePeople — Three Mid-Atlantic companies on a collaborative, three-city tour of their hometowns through works investigating “space” in unique ways — be it creation, psychology or the perceived distance between people (3/17-18)

CHAMBER DANCE PROJECT

Lansburgh Theatre

450 7th St. NW

202-499-2297

chamberdance.org

Bash Magnifique: Annual Benefit — Company Dancers and Musicians with guest artists Mosche Brass Band and jazz duo Lena Seikaly and Barry Gurley (3/18, Historic Decatur House)

— Company Dancers and Musicians with guest artists Mosche Brass Band and jazz duo Lena Seikaly and Barry Gurley (3/18, Historic Decatur House) Demo Workshop with Dancers and Mosche Brass Band — Featuring choreography by D.C. hip-hop dancer Victor Adebusolaset (6/8, Hillyer Art Space); Luz San Miguel, Ballet Master and Dancer — Madrid-born ballerina performing with partner Gian Carlo Perez accompanied by company’s string quartet and guest musicians (6/14, Former Residence of the Ambassador of Spain)

— Featuring choreography by D.C. hip-hop dancer Victor Adebusolaset (6/8, Hillyer Art Space); — Madrid-born ballerina performing with partner Gian Carlo Perez accompanied by company’s string quartet and guest musicians (6/14, Former Residence of the Ambassador of Spain) Ballet, Brass & Song — Five ballets performed with three live music ensembles, including the world premiere of company Artistic Director Diane Coburn Bruning’s new work Songs by Cole featuring company dancers and songs by Cole Porter, Rue Noir by New York choreographer Jennifer Archibald, and the sultry tangos of Sur by Argentinean choreographer Jorge Amarante, plus poignant male duet Exit Wounds by Bruning (6/22-24)

CHRISTOPHER K. MORGAN & ARTISTS

christopherkmorgan.com

In The Cold Room and Bruised w/ Pohaku — Featuring two original scores for electric cello played live by music collaborator Wytold, with excerpts from Morgan’s latest solo work (4/7, Kennedy Center Family Theater)

— Featuring two original scores for electric cello played live by music collaborator Wytold, with excerpts from Morgan’s latest solo work (4/7, Kennedy Center Family Theater) Summer Intensive — Two weeks of technique, repertoire and seminars to inspire and challenge serious pre-professional students, culminating in a free public performance (6/5-16, The Clarice)

CITYDANCE

301-581-5204

citydance.net

Dreamscape Annual Gala — Annual dance spectacular benefiting CityDance’s Dream student program, led by Rasta Thomas, hosted by Debbie Allen (5/6, Lincoln Theatre)

THE CLARICE

University of Maryland

College Park, Md.

301-405-ARTS

theclarice.umd.edu

Second Season Dance Students — Flint by LaTefia Bradley, Another Side of You by Chunhui (Allen) Xing and Akwantuo: The Journey by Mustapha Braimah (4/6, 4/8)

— Flint by LaTefia Bradley, Another Side of You by Chunhui (Allen) Xing and Akwantuo: The Journey by Mustapha Braimah (4/6, 4/8) NextLook: Orange Groove Dance: The One-Mile Radius Project: Experiencing Space Differently (4/14, Joe’s Movement Emporium)

(4/14, Joe’s Movement Emporium) Dynamic Dance Team: Rip The Floor — Annual hip-hop dance competition/showcase with a $500 grand prize (4/15)

— Annual hip-hop dance competition/showcase with a $500 grand prize (4/15) Forward Motion Dance Company: 2017 Showcase — A student-run organization committed to the art of self-expression through movement (4/21)

— A student-run organization committed to the art of self-expression through movement (4/21) NextLook: Meghan Abadoo: Gatekeepers (5/5, Joe’s Movement Emporium)

(5/5, Joe’s Movement Emporium) UMoves: Undergraduate Dance Concert (5/5-7)

DANCE LOFT ON 14

4618 14th St. NW 2nd Floor

danceloft14.org

New Voices Choreography Institute Concert (5/20)

DANCE PLACE

3225 8th St. NE

202-269-1600

danceplace.org

Coyaba Dance Theater: 20th Anniversary — Artistic Director Sylvia Soumah’s company presents uplifting spirited traditional and contemporary West African dance and music (3/11-12)

— Artistic Director Sylvia Soumah’s company presents uplifting spirited traditional and contemporary West African dance and music (3/11-12) Dance Metro DC: Kyoko Ruch and Chandini Darby — Choreographic Grant Recipients present Girl on Girl, Ruch’s piece exploring how women claim authority by minimizing other women, and Stances and Stanzas, Darby’s warrior poem and part of her ongoing Beauty for Ashes project (3/18-19)

— Choreographic Grant Recipients present Girl on Girl, Ruch’s piece exploring how women claim authority by minimizing other women, and Stances and Stanzas, Darby’s warrior poem and part of her ongoing Beauty for Ashes project (3/18-19) Daniel Burkholder & Danceworks Performance Company — New multimedia work questions memory and the stories we tell ourselves, about ourselves (3/25-26)

— New multimedia work questions memory and the stories we tell ourselves, about ourselves (3/25-26) ReVision Dance Company — Propelling Voice displays Artistic Director Shannon Quinn’s daring and athletic style, further spotlighted via Ben Levine’s stark and imaginative scenic design (4/1-2)

— Propelling Voice displays Artistic Director Shannon Quinn’s daring and athletic style, further spotlighted via Ben Levine’s stark and imaginative scenic design (4/1-2) Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre — Two works by Miami artist, whose witty, complex dances mine the personal to portray the universal (4/8-9)

— Two works by Miami artist, whose witty, complex dances mine the personal to portray the universal (4/8-9) DC Casineros — An evening of son, songo, salsa and more in this Cuban Dance Social (4/21)

— An evening of son, songo, salsa and more in this Cuban Dance Social (4/21) Rennie Harris Puremovement — A new work by leading hip-hop ambassador and choreographer on the topic of morality, spirituality and community loosely based on Oliver Twist (4/22-23)

— A new work by leading hip-hop ambassador and choreographer on the topic of morality, spirituality and community loosely based on Oliver Twist (4/22-23) Celebrate Deborah — Artist Deborah Riley has made Dance Place her home as artist-in-residence, teacher, mentor, choreographer and director for over 30 years (4/29)

— Artist Deborah Riley has made Dance Place her home as artist-in-residence, teacher, mentor, choreographer and director for over 30 years (4/29) New Releases Choreographers Showcase — Annually curated showcase features some of the best new works by established and emerging choreographers (5/6)

— Annually curated showcase features some of the best new works by established and emerging choreographers (5/6) Rhodessa Jones & Idris Ackamoor of Cultural Odyssey — San Francisco artist wrote and performs Fully Awake & Facing Seventy: Heaven Betta Bea Honky Tonk! (5/12)

— San Francisco artist wrote and performs Fully Awake & Facing Seventy: Heaven Betta Bea Honky Tonk! (5/12) NEXTgeneration Showcase — Dance Place’s Kids on the Move students perform African, ballet, tap, hip-hop and more (5/20)

— Dance Place’s Kids on the Move students perform African, ballet, tap, hip-hop and more (5/20) Eiko Otake — A Body in Places incorporates both performative and non-performative elements (5/20-21)

— A Body in Places incorporates both performative and non-performative elements (5/20-21) DanceAfrica, DC 30th Anniversary (5/30)

(5/30) Princess Mhoon: In Jazz We Trust: Music in Motion — A co-presentation with DC Jazz Festival in second installment from acclaimed choreographer (6/10-11)

— A co-presentation with DC Jazz Festival in second installment from acclaimed choreographer (6/10-11) Meghan Abadoo — Octavia’s Brood: Riding the Ox Home is an immersive, site-based dance work inspired by the prophetic visions of Octavia Butler and Harriet Tubman (6/16)

— Octavia’s Brood: Riding the Ox Home is an immersive, site-based dance work inspired by the prophetic visions of Octavia Butler and Harriet Tubman (6/16) Celebrate Carla — A sendoff as Carlo Perlo departs after 36 years as founding director of Dance Place (6/24)

— A sendoff as Carlo Perlo departs after 36 years as founding director of Dance Place (6/24) DC Hip-Hop Theater Festival — Hi-Arts mission is to support hip-hop as a vibrant urban art and culture movement (7/7)

— Hi-Arts mission is to support hip-hop as a vibrant urban art and culture movement (7/7) Capital Tap — Shaping the next generation of tap musicians, dancers, historians, improvisers, technicians, teachers and performers (7/15-16)

— Shaping the next generation of tap musicians, dancers, historians, improvisers, technicians, teachers and performers (7/15-16) Prakriti Dance — Prakriti: The Faces of Goddess Earth visualizes the spiritual cycle from creation to liberation (7/22-23)

— Prakriti: The Faces of Goddess Earth visualizes the spiritual cycle from creation to liberation (7/22-23) Dakshina/Daniel Phoenix Singh Dance Company — An evening of Anna Sokolow’s choreography (7/29-30)

— An evening of Anna Sokolow’s choreography (7/29-30) Energizers Creative Arts Camp — Showcases the efforts of the Energizers Creative Arts Camp (8/3-4)

DAVIS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Gaston Hall

Georgetown University

3700 O St. NW

202-687-ARTS

performingarts.georgetown.edu

One Move, One Groove: 8th Annual Groove Theory Hip-Hop Showcase — Georgetown’s co-ed hip-hop team hosts performances from campus dance groups and hip-hop crews from the area (3/31)

— Georgetown’s co-ed hip-hop team hosts performances from campus dance groups and hip-hop crews from the area (3/31) Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Georgetown: Spring Showcase — La Plaza Hoya: Fiestas de mi Pueblo is a celebration of the traditional festivals heralding the arrival of spring in towns throughout Mexican (4/7)

— La Plaza Hoya: Fiestas de mi Pueblo is a celebration of the traditional festivals heralding the arrival of spring in towns throughout Mexican (4/7) Ritmo y Sabor: Spring 2017 Showcase — Various styles of Latin dance (4/8)

DISSONANCE DANCE THEATRE

The Jack Guidone Theater

Joy of Motion Dance Center

5207 Wisconsin Ave. NW

202-540-8338

ddtdc.org

Buscando La Melodia — Bridging contemporary ballet and Afro-modern dance with sultry and spicy jazz by composers of African-American and Latino descent past and present (3/19)

— Bridging contemporary ballet and Afro-modern dance with sultry and spicy jazz by composers of African-American and Latino descent past and present (3/19) Black to Silver: A Black LGBT Experience: Still — “Celebrating 5 Years of Stories,” multidisciplinary arts festival examines and explores experiences and issues in the gay black community (4/22-23)

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Concert Hall

4373 Mason Pond Drive

Fairfax, Va.

888-945-2468

cfa.gmu.edu

Russian National Ballet Theatre: Chopiniana , Carmen — A ballet double bill representing some of the best of classical ballet with the beauty, grace and passion that typifies the grand Russian tradition (3/18)

— A ballet double bill representing some of the best of classical ballet with the beauty, grace and passion that typifies the grand Russian tradition (3/18) Russian National Ballet Theatre: The Sleeping Beauty — Considered by many to the be the finest achievement in classical ballet and the crowning jewel of choreographer Marius Petipa’s career (3/19)

— Considered by many to the be the finest achievement in classical ballet and the crowning jewel of choreographer Marius Petipa’s career (3/19) 2017 Dance Gala Concert — presented by Mason School of Dance (3/31-4/1)

— presented by Mason School of Dance (3/31-4/1) International Week Dance Competition (4/4)

(4/4) The 7 Fingers of the Hand: Cuisine & Confessions — Dance, acrobatics and a pinch of theatrics are the essential ingredients of a show exploring family home life from Montreal-based circus-inspired group (4/8-9)

— Dance, acrobatics and a pinch of theatrics are the essential ingredients of a show exploring family home life from Montreal-based circus-inspired group (4/8-9) Black Grace — New Zealand’s leading contemporary dance group fusing movements drawn from Pacific Island and Maori cultures and modern dance (4/14)

— New Zealand’s leading contemporary dance group fusing movements drawn from Pacific Island and Maori cultures and modern dance (4/14) Spring New Dances (4/20-22, Harris Theatre)

(4/20-22, Harris Theatre) Martha Graham Dance Company — The oldest modern dance company in America performs a mixed-repertory program including Graham’s final work, Maple Leaf Rag (4/28)

GW LISNER

George Washington University

730 21st St. NW

202-994-6800

lisner.org

Tango Lovers: Musical Show of the Year — The energy and dynamism of 20 artists from Argentina and Uruguay transporting the audience to the Golden Years of Tango (4/1)

— The energy and dynamism of 20 artists from Argentina and Uruguay transporting the audience to the Golden Years of Tango (4/1) Rhythmerica: Dance Unifies — Annual Showcase of the Indian Dance Academy specializing in Bollywood, Kathak and Hip-Hop styles and featuring colorful costumes and props (4/2)

— Annual Showcase of the Indian Dance Academy specializing in Bollywood, Kathak and Hip-Hop styles and featuring colorful costumes and props (4/2) The DC Tango Festival: Soul of Tango — An international cast of dancers and musicians join the Pan American Symphony to celebrate the fiery romance and intense intimacy of Argentine tango (5/6)

HALCYON STAGE

Halcyon House

3400 Prospect St. NW

202-796-4240

halcyonstage.org

BalletX — From Philadelphia, one of the nation’s most intriguing contemporary ballet companies presents an evening of dances by Trey McIntyre and Matthew Neenan set to the music of Amy Winehouse and the indie-rock band Beirut (5/13, Dock5 at Union Market)

HOWARD UNIVERSITY

Ira Aldridge Theater

2455 6th St. NW

202-806-7700

coas.howard.edu/theatrearts

Annual Spring Dance Concert — A dynamic and diverse program of dance works by nationally renowned guest artists and Howard University faculty members, performed by graduating dance students (4/7-8)

HYLTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Merchant Hall

10960 George Mason Circle

Manassas, Va.

703-993-7759

hyltoncenter.org

Manassas Ballet Theatre: Carmina Burana and More! An orchestra, full chorale and solo vocalists perform Carl Orff’s famous score (3/10-12)

An orchestra, full chorale and solo vocalists perform Carl Orff’s famous score (3/10-12) Russian National Ballet Theatre: Giselle — Fifty dancers from the world-renowned ensemble perform a ballet of heartbreak and passion and Petipa’s unrivaled choreography (3/17)

— Fifty dancers from the world-renowned ensemble perform a ballet of heartbreak and passion and Petipa’s unrivaled choreography (3/17) Dance USA Dance — Biggest Bollywood Inter-School Dance Competition in the DMV area, judged by Saroj Khan (3/19)

— Biggest Bollywood Inter-School Dance Competition in the DMV area, judged by Saroj Khan (3/19) 2017 Dance Gala Concert — Presented by Mason School of Dance (4/2)

— Presented by Mason School of Dance (4/2) Asaph Dance Ensemble — A Spring Celebration of dance including ballet, both classic and contemporary (4/9)

— A Spring Celebration of dance including ballet, both classic and contemporary (4/9) Imagination Stage w/Mons Dansa Dance Company Barcelona — A brand-new collaboration and Imagination’s first dance-based show, telling the story of two delightful creatures living inside a wastepaper basket (4/20-22, Gregory Family Theater)

— A brand-new collaboration and Imagination’s first dance-based show, telling the story of two delightful creatures living inside a wastepaper basket (4/20-22, Gregory Family Theater) Virginia National Ballet: Snow White — An enchanting production of the famous fairy tale (5/5)

— An enchanting production of the famous fairy tale (5/5) Northern Virginia Ballet: Cinderella (5/12)

(5/12) Manassas Ballet Theatre: Romeo and Juliet (5/19-21)

JANE FRANKLIN DANCE

703-933-1111

janefranklin.com

The Migration Project (3/25, The Durant Center, Alexandria)

(3/25, The Durant Center, Alexandria) Barrier — Exploring stories of flight, migration, climate and environmental impact of barriers (3/31-4/8, Theatre on the Run, Arlington)

— Exploring stories of flight, migration, climate and environmental impact of barriers (3/31-4/8, Theatre on the Run, Arlington) Charlotte Hollister Annual Gala — Annual Spring Benefit, with special guests and surprise performances, named in honor of late board president (5/21, Arlington Arts Center)

JOE’S MOVEMENT EMPORIUM

3309 Bunker Hill Rd.

Mt. Rainier, Md.

301-699-1819

joesmovement.org

United We Move: Joe’s Annual Gala (3/18, Gateway Arts District, Mt. Rainier, Md.)

(3/18, Gateway Arts District, Mt. Rainier, Md.) Patricia Eubanks: Out of Darkness — Local artist chronicles the story of her life in her first-ever production, also including original lobby art (4/1)

JOY OF MOTION

Jack Guidone Theater

5207 Wisconsin Ave. NW

202-399-6763

joyofmotion.org

March Studio to Stage: That’s Showbiz! — A collaborative showcase featuring works from choreographers Bob Boross, Edward Franklin, Michelle Michaels and Tamara Henry (3/11-12)

— A collaborative showcase featuring works from choreographers Bob Boross, Edward Franklin, Michelle Michaels and Tamara Henry (3/11-12) UP! Dance Project — An exploration of what inspires us, produced by Jocelyn E. Isaac and incorporating music, dance and visual art (3/18)

— An exploration of what inspires us, produced by Jocelyn E. Isaac and incorporating music, dance and visual art (3/18) Classical Repertory Dance Ensemble: Spring Showcase 2017 — Adult ballet dancers of intermediate to advanced levels (3/25-26)

— Adult ballet dancers of intermediate to advanced levels (3/25-26) EL Squad — Japanese street dancers present signature “Light Dance” style, blending dance, music and electroluminescent technology (3/26, Arena Stage)

— Japanese street dancers present signature “Light Dance” style, blending dance, music and electroluminescent technology (3/26, Arena Stage) H.Y.P.E. Annual Youth Battle — A dance party and epic freestyle battle hosted by HypeFlow, featuring informal performances by students in Hip-Hop Youth Performance and Education (4/1, Bethesda Studio)

— A dance party and epic freestyle battle hosted by HypeFlow, featuring informal performances by students in Hip-Hop Youth Performance and Education (4/1, Bethesda Studio) H.Y.P.E. In Concert — A full-length dance concert celebrating the work of the entire H.Y.P.E. program (5/7, Greenberg Theatre)

— A full-length dance concert celebrating the work of the entire H.Y.P.E. program (5/7, Greenberg Theatre) Youth Dance Ensemble Showcase (5/13, Greenberg Theatre)

(5/13, Greenberg Theatre) Soles of Steel Showcase — A celebration of National Tap Dance Day (5/13-14)

— A celebration of National Tap Dance Day (5/13-14) LEAP! Concert (6/3-4)

KATZEN ARTS CENTER

American University

Greenberg Theatre

4200 Wisconsin Ave. NW

202-885-2587

american.edu/cas/auarts

Guest Artist Zoe Scofield (3/25)

(3/25) Spring Dance Concert: Dance Works — Featuring choreography by students, faculty members Britta Joy Peterson and Erin Foreman-Murray, and guest artists Scofield and Michael Kouakou. (4/21/22)

KENNEDY CENTER

202-467-4600

kennedy-center.org

The Culkin School of Traditional Dance — Twenty years after its founding, Irish dance-focused school celebrates St. Patrick’s Day a day early (3/16, Millennium Stage)

— Twenty years after its founding, Irish dance-focused school celebrates St. Patrick’s Day a day early (3/16, Millennium Stage) Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo — All-male comic dance troupe performing in drag and on pointe and full of antics (3/21-22, Opera House)

— All-male comic dance troupe performing in drag and on pointe and full of antics (3/21-22, Opera House) Hamburg Ballet: John Neumeier’s The Little Mermaid — Returning for the first time in 13 years, performing the D.C. premiere of a stunning, dark adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen fable (3/28-4/2, Opera)

— Returning for the first time in 13 years, performing the D.C. premiere of a stunning, dark adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen fable (3/28-4/2, Opera) Demo by Damian Woetzel: Song & Dance — Artist, dubbed the “Matchmaker” by the New York Times, has recently garnered acclaim for working with fascinating artists in other genres, including Hamilton conductor Kurt Crowley, vocalist Kate Davis, tap dance powerhouse Michelle Dorrance, Tony-winning actor and clown Bill Irwin, and ballet star Tiler Peck (4/3, Eisenhower Theater)

— Artist, dubbed the “Matchmaker” by the New York Times, has recently garnered acclaim for working with fascinating artists in other genres, including Hamilton conductor Kurt Crowley, vocalist Kate Davis, tap dance powerhouse Michelle Dorrance, Tony-winning actor and clown Bill Irwin, and ballet star Tiler Peck (4/3, Eisenhower Theater) Urban Bush Women: Walking with ‘Trane — All-female company known for vivid performances and intelligent dance pieces performs a new work that explores the legacy of jazz musician John Coltrane (4/7-8, Eisenhower)

— All-female company known for vivid performances and intelligent dance pieces performs a new work that explores the legacy of jazz musician John Coltrane (4/7-8, Eisenhower) VT Dance (4/8, Millennium Stage)

(4/8, Millennium Stage) Ballet Across America curated by Misty Copeland and Justin Peck — A celebration of innovation and diversity in American ballet exploring ideas central to the JFK centennial with several companies across multiple programs (4/17-23, Opera)

— A celebration of innovation and diversity in American ballet exploring ideas central to the JFK centennial with several companies across multiple programs (4/17-23, Opera) New York City Ballet: Two Programs of Contemporary Works & Balanchine Classics — Acclaimed company’s annual visit offers works by today’s hottest choreographers, Justin Peck, Christopher Wheeldon and Alexei Ratmansky, along with George Balanchine’s Square Dance, Tarantella and The Four Temperaments (6/6-11, Opera)

— Acclaimed company’s annual visit offers works by today’s hottest choreographers, Justin Peck, Christopher Wheeldon and Alexei Ratmansky, along with George Balanchine’s Square Dance, Tarantella and The Four Temperaments (6/6-11, Opera) Hip Hop Culture: /peh-LO-tah/ — Marc Bamuthi Joseph explores soccer by layering poetry, movement, visuals and music into a fresh theatrical form based on hip-hop aesthetics in a world premiere co-commission (6/9-11, Family)

PUBLICK PLAYHOUSE

5445 Landover Rd.

Cheverly, Md.

301-277-1710

arts.ppgparks.com

World Dance Showcase — Annual event offers wide-ranging dance traditions performed with vivid costumes (3/25)

— Annual event offers wide-ranging dance traditions performed with vivid costumes (3/25) Dallas Black Dance Theatre — Texas-based company offers several programs, including one on African dance and drumming, another for seniors, plus master classes of “Liturgical Dance for Youth” and a performance of new works (4/26-30)

THE WASHINGTON BALLET

Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater

202-362-3606

washingtonballet.org

Aladdin — An adaptation of the classic fairy tale (3/18-19, THEARC)

— An adaptation of the classic fairy tale (3/18-19, THEARC) Kylian: Petite Mort , Peck: In Creases , Forsythe: In The Middle, Somewhat Elevated — Three works, initially regarded radical and innovative, that have gone on to inform the next wave of contemporary ballet choreographers (3/29-4/2, Harman Hall)

— Three works, initially regarded radical and innovative, that have gone on to inform the next wave of contemporary ballet choreographers (3/29-4/2, Harman Hall) Icons of Dance: Patricia McBride: Balanchine — In discussion with Artistic Director Julie Kent (4/9, Joseph C. Coleman Studios, 3308 Wisconsin Ave. NW)

— In discussion with Artistic Director Julie Kent (4/9, Joseph C. Coleman Studios, 3308 Wisconsin Ave. NW) Balanchine: Allegro Brillante , Ratmansky: Seven Sonatas , Tharp: Nine Sinatra Songs — Combining three masters of dance from the 20th century to the present (4/26-30, Warner Theatre)

— Combining three masters of dance from the 20th century to the present (4/26-30, Warner Theatre) Stiefel: Frontier, Tudor: Lilac Garden, Ashton: The Dream — Kent’s first-ever commissioned work, choreographed by Ethan Stiefel and inspired by JFK and his aspirations for America to be a leader of artistic, cultural and intellectual excellence. Program also includes works choreographed by Antony Tudor and Sir Frederick Ashton (5/25-27, Opera House)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

301-600-2828

weinbergcenter.org

Maryland Regional Ballet — The Frederick School of Classical Ballet performs Sleeping Beauty (4/29-30)

WOLF TRAP

1645 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

703-255-1900

wolftrap.org